Nat Boot signs new contract extension

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce that Under-21s defender Nathanael Boot has signed a new contract, keeping him at the club until 2027.

The 19-year-old has put pen to paper on a new deal two years after signing his first professional contract, allowing him to look forward with confidence as he aims for a return to the pitch.

Boot broke into the Under-21s at an earlier age, before a period of longer-term injuries hampered his game time.

However, determined to shake off a turbulent year that yielded five Under-21s appearances, the defender has his eyes on a return to full fitness imminently.

"It’s brilliant, just really nice that the club’s shown that faith in me and given me that extra security so I can put my head down and work hard," Boot said after securing the next step of his Southampton career.

"As I'm going to be coming back onto the pitch and playing games, it really gives me faith that the club believes in me as a player and as a person."

Director of Group Talent Strategy, Andy Goldie, added: "Although he hasn’t played as often as we would have liked over the past two seasons, Nat has continued to develop and demonstrate the character and mentality required to overcome the setbacks he has faced, which stands him in good stead for the journey ahead.

“His potential has been clear to see in the games he has played, and we will now all focus on supporting him to achieve what we all believe he can.”