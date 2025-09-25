Korban McMullan signs first professional contract

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce that Korban McMullan has signed his first professional contract, keeping him at the club until 2027.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been with the club since the age of five, rising through the ranks after joining the Academy from the Weston development centre.

He made his Under-18s debut in the 2022/23 season, playing two age groups higher, before going on to sign a scholarship contract in 2024 .

McMullan impressed for Andrew Surman’s Under-18s side last season, scoring five goals and contributing four assists in 22 games.

After signing his first professional contract, Korban said: "It feels so good. All the work you put in from when you’re younger and it all pays off in the end, it’s a great feeling to have.

"I’ve learnt a lot from the age of five coming up to now I’m 18. When you play when you’re younger you just love football and just want to play all the time, and as you get older you learn a lot more things, not just on the pitch but off the pitch as a person, so I think I’ve learnt so much over the years here and enjoyed every single moment of it."

Director of Group Talent Strategy, Andy Goldie, added: "Korban adapted well to the full-time environment last season and became a key player in what was a positive campaign for the Under 18s.



“Having already had some early exposure to the Under-21s, he’s continued to make good progress this season, deservedly earning his first professional contract - he’ll be determined to earn more opportunities through his performances with the Under-18s.”