Southampton Under-18s progressed through to the third round of the Servio Men’s Senior Cup with a win on penalties over Petersfield Town's first team on Tuesday evening.

Saints held a deserved 2-0 lead at half time thanks to goals from Korban McMullan and Harry Gathercole during an excellent first-half display.

Petersfield hit back after the break to level things up at 2-2 by full time, but Saints held their nerve to come out on top 6-5 in the resulting penalty shootout.

Saints enjoyed a strong spell of possession at the beginning of the game and soon wore their hosts down to open the scoring as McMullan turned home a cutback from Leo Umeh.

Petersfield then had a spell of their own and went close to equalising through Bob Tudway – the forward getting to a low cross first at the near post and seeing his shot well saved by Cale Richardson.

The home side continued to look dangerous from set-pieces and forced the Saints defence and goalkeeper Richardson into more action, but it was Andrew Surman’s side showing more quality from an attacking sense and they duly doubled their advantage before half time.

A low ball across goal from Hansel Adjei-Afriyie from the right travelled along the six-yard line and was finished at the back post by Gathercole from close range.

Saints had been in control of much of the game but saw Petersfield respond in the second half.

The home side halved the deficit on 56 minutes when a hooked ball over the Saints defence fell nicely for Harrison Hide and he tucked home across goal and into the far corner.

Chances for both sides came and went, with Tino Goremusandu seeing an effort tipped wide by Petersfield’s goalkeeper at the near post and Petersfield again causing problems from corner deliveries.

With the last action of the game though, Petersfield took the game to penalties as Charlie Merritt headed in from a cross from the right.

Saints then won the shootout subsequent shootout 6-5 to progress to the next round, with Adjei-Afriyie scoring the winning spot-kick

Saints are in action again on Saturday when they travel away to face Fulham in the Under-18 Premier League, with kick off at Motspur Park set for 11am.

Petersfield: Grant, Holubec, Merritt, Miller, Hide, Webb, Kimber (c), Cable, Tudway, Semi, Kanjanda.

Subs: Towse, Veale, Gamblin, Foulkes.

Goals: Hide (56'), Merritt (90+5').

Saints: Richardson, Adjei-Afriyie, Anderson, Sewell, Gbajumo, Nutter, Umeh, Sainsbury, Newman, McMullan (c), Gathercole.

Subs: Rohart-Brown, Hawe, Rodda, Day, Goremusandu.

Goals: McMullan (7'), Gathercole (38').

Attendance: 428.