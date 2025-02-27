Music Bingo Hits The Dell

Get ready for something special as The Dell launches a new event – music bingo. We promise great tunes, top tier entertainment, and a chance to win prizes.

Starting Thursday 6th March, and running on the first Thursday of every month, music bingo is here to shake up your midweek plans. It’s like regular bingo, but with a twist – instead of numbers, you’ll be marking off songs! Recognise the song? Tick it off your card. Complete a line? You're in for a prize. Simple, fun and guaranteed to bring energy.

To kick things off, the first event will feature three incredible music rounds:

Round 1 – Motown Classics

Round 2 – 90s Nostalgia

Round 3 – R&B Anthems

Music bingo at The Dell is the perfect way to get together with friends, enjoy a few drinks and maybe even walk away with a prize. Mark your calendars: Thursday 6th March. The music starts, the bingo cards come out and the fun begins.

Book a Table Now