Published:
The Dell

Music Bingo Hits The Dell

Written by
SFC Media
SFC_2425_MUSIC_BINGO_DIGITAL_EVENT_TILE_rajgpp

Get ready for something special as The Dell launches a new event – music bingo. We promise great tunes, top tier entertainment, and a chance to win prizes.

Starting Thursday 6th March, and running on the first Thursday of every month, music bingo is here to shake up your midweek plans. It’s like regular bingo, but with a twist – instead of numbers, you’ll be marking off songs! Recognise the song? Tick it off your card. Complete a line? You're in for a prize. Simple, fun and guaranteed to bring energy. 

To kick things off, the first event will feature three incredible music rounds: 

  • Round 1 – Motown Classics  

  • Round 2 – 90s Nostalgia  

  • Round 3 – R&B Anthems 

Music bingo at The Dell is the perfect way to get together with friends, enjoy a few drinks and maybe even walk away with a prize. Mark your calendars: Thursday 6th March. The music starts, the bingo cards come out and the fun begins. 

Book a Table Now 

Related

MW_Southampton_TottenhamHotspur_006_74788c78-73b0-430a-b7e1-69c153bac56e_20241215102202_kwja1i

Watch Chelsea vs Saints Live at The Dell

The Dell
SFC_2425_MOTHERS_DAY_ARTICLE_HEADER_lq7w11

Mums eat free at The Dell – a perfect Mother’s Day treat

The Dell