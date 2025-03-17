Murder at The Dell: A Night of Mystery, Suspense and Deception

Something sinister is coming to The Dell...Are you ready to uncover the truth?

On Thursday 17th April, The Dell is transforming into a scene of crime, intrigue and deception as we host a thrilling Murder Mystery Night. For one evening only, guests will step into a world where secrets lurk, alliances are tested, and danger is never far away.

With familiar names making an appearance in this immersive murder mystery experience, the stakes are high and the drama even higher. Can you piece together the clues, expose the killer and bring justice to The Dell?

The Murder Mystery Experience

Set in the heart of The Dell, the night’s theme, ‘Murder at The Dell’, promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. As the evening unfolds, you’ll witness shocking revelations, hidden motives and unexpected betrayals.

You and your fellow detectives will need to examine evidence, interrogate suspects and work together to unmask the murdered before time runs out. Will you crack the case, or will the killer remain at large?

Date & Time: Thursday 17th April | 6:30pm-9:00pm

Tickets: £55 per person

Your ticket includes:

A glass of prosecco on arrival

A drinks voucher to redeem on the night

Delicious sharer boards

A fully immersive Murder Mystery experience

Gather your friends and prepare for a night of twists, turns and unforgettable moments. Be careful...you never know who might be hiding something.

Book your tickets