Multibank 2024 Christmas Campaign: a hygiene poverty intervention

Southampton Football Club and Saints Foundation are proud to become a partner of the Multibank UK 2024 Christmas Campaign.

The campaign seeks to raise awareness and respond to the rising issues of hygiene poverty amongst young people in the United Kingdom.

The club will show its support for the campaign around the match against West Ham on Boxing Day by facilitating fan donations at St Mary’s Stadium. Three donation points will be set up on the footprint of the stadium (including one in the away end) where match-going fans can gift essential hygiene products. Exact locations will be confirmed closer to the time.

One in three students on Free School Meals at Primary and Secondary level are persistently absent from school during the autumn and winter terms, and hygiene issues are one of the primary drivers of their absence. One million children in the UK today are believed to be attending school in dirty uniform, with 400,000 households without soap or toothpaste.

Furthermore, according to The Hygiene Bank, of those that have experienced hygiene poverty in the last 12 months, 46% have gone without washing detergent.

All products gifted on the day will be distributed to The Big Difference, a local food bank distribution centre and partner of Saints Foundation to support the build of essential hygiene packs for those living in Southampton.

As part of their work, The Big Difference also save food from going into landfill and making the planet greener. To date they have given away over 4 million pounds of food and redistributed approximately 40 tonnes of food per month.

Donation drops at St Mary’s Stadium will accept the following hygiene items, providing they are sealed and within expiration date:

Soap

Shower Gel

Shampoo

Deodorant (Spray & Roll On only)

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Female Sanitary Items (Tampons & Sanitary Pads)

Sam Fulling, Chief Operations Officer for Saints Foundation said: “We’re proud to be teaming up with the Multibank and our local partners at The Big Difference to tackle hygiene poverty, rallying Saints fans to lend a hand by gifting essential products to those most in need.

“We work across the most deprived area of the cities and with the people who face inequality the most; Christmas is a time for giving, and we hope that our fans will get behind this important initiative to ensure that everyone in our local community goes without the necessities - because every small act of support makes a big difference."

Dr Sanjay Mall, Chief Executive for The Big Difference said: “It is a real privilege to partner with Southampton Football Club and The Multibank to help those struggling families and I urge those in our city to really help those in need.

“Whilst our primary focus at The Big Difference is to serve the people in Southampton and families suffering with food insecurity, we also help those in need of hygiene products and clothes.

“We serve over 100 communities and schools and work with over 60 major food donors and this continues to grow. Feeding communities and uniting hearts is what we are all about.”

Kelly Hogarth, Campaign Lead for The Multibank said: "The Multibank is thrilled to have joined forces with Southampton FC and Saints Foundation as part of our national 2024 Christmas Campaign. Hygiene Poverty is a largely preventable issue but its impact on young people is significant. There is no better sport than football to bring people together, and with the shared commitment of the club and Foundation, we are confident that, supported by the fans, we can put smiles back on the faces of those most in need this Christmas. Every small gesture can make the biggest difference.”

Can’t attend the match? Don’t worry, you can still play your part by donating to The Big Difference in Southampton by visiting their website.

For more information about and to donate to The Multibank visit themultibank.co.uk.