Published:
Women's Team

Women to host Bristol City in FA Cup third round

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Women's Team/Matchdays/Women's League Cup/20241124 Portsmouth vs Southampton/Gallery/CM_Southampton_FC_Women_v_Portsmouth_Women_in_League_Cup_052_eyyv3f

Southampton FC Women have been drawn against league rivals Bristol City in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup third round.

Saints will begin this season's FA Cup journey against their Barclays Women's Championship rivals, who they faced on the opening day of the league season and played out a 1-1 draw.

Last season, Saints reached the last 16 and faced WSL giants Manchester United but fell just short of a first-ever run to the quarter-finals.

Fixtures will take place on Sunday 8th December, with ticketing information and full confirmation to be announced in due course.

Related

play

02:18

2024-25/Women's Team/Matchdays/Women's League Cup/Video Thumbnails/CM_Southampton_FC_Women_v_Portsmouth_Women_in_League_Cup_105_gvemsp

Hat-trick hero Thompson on derby day cup win

Women's Team
play

45

2024-25/Women's Team/Matchdays/Women's League Cup/20241124 Portsmouth vs Southampton/Gallery/CM_Southampton_FC_Women_v_Portsmouth_Women_in_League_Cup_118_yhu8h3

Women's Gallery: Portsmouth 0-4 Saints

Women's Team