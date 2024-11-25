Women to host Bristol City in FA Cup third round

Southampton FC Women have been drawn against league rivals Bristol City in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup third round.

Saints will begin this season's FA Cup journey against their Barclays Women's Championship rivals, who they faced on the opening day of the league season and played out a 1-1 draw.

Last season, Saints reached the last 16 and faced WSL giants Manchester United but fell just short of a first-ever run to the quarter-finals.

Fixtures will take place on Sunday 8th December, with ticketing information and full confirmation to be announced in due course.