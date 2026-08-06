A pub quiz for film fans...

Clear your calendar for Wednesday 2nd September at 7pm and join us for an evening of friendly competition, laughs, and fun for all ages at The Dell’s movie quiz night.

Teams of up to six players can participate, with an entry fee of just £2 per person, payable by card on the night. Expect a mix of general knowledge questions, picture rounds, music clips, and fun challenges to keep your team entertained throughout the evening. Think you know your films? The winning team will receive a prize, so come prepared and put your knowledge to the test!

Exclusively this September, dress up as your favourite film character for a chance to win an exciting prize! The best costume will be crowned the winner.

Book a table today to secure your place in September’s quiz.

Book a table

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday 2nd September

Time: 7pm

Location: The Dell, St Mary’s Stadium Southampton

Entry Fee: £2 per person (Card payment only)

Team Size: Up to six players