Spend your Saturday with your favourite Saints mascots this August.

Celebrate the start of the summer holidays in style at The Dell's School's Out Summer Party on Saturday 8th August, from 12pm - 3:30pm.

Join us for an afternoon of family fun, delicious food and unforgettable moments at St Mary's Stadium. Meet your favourite Saints mascots, Sammy and Mary Saint, enjoy an exclusive stadium tour and make memories the whole family will treasure.

What to expect:

From the moment you arrive, the excitement kicks in. Whether your little one is a huge Saints fan or just loves a great day out, there’s something for everyone.

Sammy and Mary Saint will be stopping by tables for photos, high-fives and plenty of laughs. Expect big smiles all around as the little ones get to meet their favourite club mascots up close!

The fun doesn't stop there! Families will then get to step behind the scenes with an exclusive tour of the dugout, changing rooms and the tunnel - the perfect chance for kids to imagine themselves as future Saints stars.

After your tour, relax indoors or soak up the summer atmosphere outside while enjoying a delicious BBQ style lunch, featuring a selection of grilled favourites and a fresh salad bar.

Tickets are just £15 for adults and £12 for children. With limited spaces available, you won't want to miss out on this magical Saints experience.

Book tickets

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 8th August

Time: 12pm - 3:30pm

Price: Adults - £15, Children - £12