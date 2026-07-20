The Dell's monthly quiz night is back this August with a special twist.

Clear your calendar for Wednesday 5th August at 7pm and join us for an evening of friendly competition, laughs, and fun for all ages at our special 25 years of St Mary's Stadium quiz night.

Teams of up to six players can participate, with an entry fee of just £2 per person, payable by card on the night. Expect a mix of general knowledge questions, picture rounds, music clips, and fun challenges to keep your team entertained throughout the evening.

This August marks the 25th anniversary of St Mary's Stadium opening in 2001, so to celebrate the occasion there will be an exclusive quiz round celebrating the home of the Saints. Put your St Mary's and Saints knowledge to the test for the chance to win some fantastic prizes.

Gather your teammates and brush up on your knowledge – it's going to be an unforgettable evening!

Book a table

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday 5th August

Time: 7pm

Location: The Dell, St Mary’s Stadium Southampton

Entry Fee: £2 per person (Card payment only)

Team Size: Up to six players