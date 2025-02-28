More Retro Sizes In-Store

Whilst the retro shirts are selling out online, there is a chance to secure your size in-store. Head down to our store at St Mary's on Saturday between 10am and 4pm.

There is a small number left and we will likely sell out quickly, so please be aware that we cannot guarantee that we will have a shirt in your size. We advise you to visit early to be in with the best chance of securing your size and we apologise in advance if we don't have your size or choice of shirt in the store.

1991-1993 Blackout Away

An all-black remake of our popular 1991-93 blue "flame" away shirt. We won't put these shirts back on sale, this will be the last chance to get your hands on the limited edition shirt!

1993-1995 Third Shirt

The second shirt is our yellow and blue kit from 1993-95. As worn by icons such as Francis Benali, Jason Dodd and Matthew Le Tissier, our early-90s away kit feautred a striking and unconventional texture throughout the shirt as well as a black color.

2003-2004 UEFA Shirt

As won in Europe as we took on Steaua Bacharest. Worn by Saints legends James Beattie, Kevin Phillips and Rory Delap, this limited-edition home shirt features our classic red and white stripes with embroidered details on the front and back of the kit.

