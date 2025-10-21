Moody handed England U17s World Cup spot

Young goalkeeper Dylan Moody has been named in the England Under-17s squad for November's Under-17s World Cup in Qatar.

The 17-year-old will travel with England to Qatar at the start of next month having been selected as part of the 21-man squad.

Although now part of the Under-18s England set up, Moody and his teammates secured qualification as an Under-17s group last season.

Head Coach Neil Ryan will prepare his side for their tournament opener against Venezuela on Tuesday 4th November (3.15pm BST) before facing Haiti on Friday 7th November (12.30pm BST) and Egypt on Monday 10th November (3.45pm BST).

Each of the group games, alongside the knockout stages, will be held at the Aspire Football Zone in Doha and live on the FIFA+ channel.

The final, taking place at the Khalifa International Stadium, will be on 27th November.