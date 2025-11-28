Millwall (H) on sale to all fans

All fans are now able to purchase their tickets for our new years day fixture against Millwall on Thursday 1st January 2026.

Start your year watching Saints take on The Lions at St Mary's. Prices start from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Millwall Tickets

Bring your group together this winter at St Mary’s! Whether it’s a work night out, a family catch-up, or fun with friends, we’ve got you covered. Book as a group of 15+ to save 10%, or 25+ to save 15% on any fixture.

Looking to upgrade? Explore our hospitality packages. From lively sports bars to elegant fine dining lounges, all offering great food, top service, and unbeatable comfort. Perfect for clients, colleagues, or loved ones. Benefit from our discounted Black Friday prices for this fixture (ends Monday).

For a friendly, relaxed vibe, visit The Dell; A welcoming space where Saints history meets modern comfort. Enjoy food, drinks, and good times.

Start your year off with a bang and hit LEVEL1. Our 12,000 square feet activity arena is packed with entertainment: mini golf, climbing, racing sims, AR darts, shuffleboard, pool, and more. Add it to your pre-match or post-match routine and book today with our new Matchday Packages.

Birmingham City (H) tickets still available

St Mary's sets the stage as Saints take on Birmingham City on Saturday 6th December at 3pm. Prices start from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Birmingham Tickets

LEVEL1 Matchday Packages

Dive into 12,000 square feet of competitive chaos with exclusive access to epic activities and wall-to-wall entertainment before or after Saints take to the pitch. No queues. No interruptions. Pure competition.

With 10 of our activities available, and kicking off from the Birmingham match on 6th December onwards, you can pick your battle and own the arena. Every player in your booking gets a main meal from our matchday buffet, drink, Jude’s ice cream and two and a half hours of exclusive activity access.

Book your battle