Milestone Meg: Saints' childhood fan turned centurion

Not many players are as connected to Southampton as a city or a club as Megan Collett, the newest centurion at Staplewood after she reached 100 appearances for the Women's First Team.

Born and raised in the city, and a Saints fan since childhood, Meg's rise is the stuff of dreams for any local supporter. From an Academy graduate to first team regular, and now vice-captain for the 2026/27 season.

Still just 21-years-old, Collett already has quite the list of achievements since she rose through the ranks from the Regional Talent Centre and made her senior debut in 2021, at just 16-years-old.

Her century was reached on a Wednesday evening in Dagenham, in a Subway Players Cup clash against WSL side West Ham United - the same ground where she first, albeit briefly, donned the captain's armband two years earlier, and just shy of five years since her full debut.

The full-back became just the third Academy graduate to reach that landmark, following in the footsteps of former-Saint Lucia Kendall - 103 appearances - and teammate Milly Mott - 139 appearances and counting at the time of writing, an ongoing club record.

"It's really special, it's a lot of appearances and to do that at my home club is something I'm really grateful for." Collett said, reflecting on her achievement whilst back at Staplewood with her milestone 100 shirt rested proudly next to her.

"I'm grateful for everybody that's helped me along the way, it wouldn't have been possible without all the staff members, all the players that I've played with for all these years, it's a really special moment for me and my family.

"There's been a lot of moments [at the start of this season], captaining in my childhood club was something really special and then 100 appearances this week, I feel like it's been a really good start to the season. A lot of special moments and we're just going for more now."

Collett has led her side out on four occasions so far in the 2026/27 season.

After playing in a successful Academy side that lifted several youth and reserve league titles, she signed her first professional contract at 18-years-old, and ended her debut season with a start in the 2021/22 promotion play-off final.

She seamlessly adapted to first team football and became a regular in the second tier, consistently reaching new heights along the way - a first senior goal, which fittingly came at St Mary's Stadium, and scoring in a south coast derby at Fratton Park, to name just two.

"There's been a couple standout moments, obviously my debut was a big one, then my [St Mary's] debut against Bristol City in the cup, that's also another one that stands out.

"The promotion game is up there of course, that was an unbelievable day, and then Fratton Park as well, that's got to be up there too!"

With a Player of the Month nomination to end her first month of the campaign, and another England Under-23s camp to look forward to in the upcoming international break, Collett's motivation is firmly on the future with full focus on adding more memorable moments to her ever-growing collection.

"I'm excited for what's to come, I think it's still only just the start. I'm really excited to see what I can do and hopefully there'll be many more appearances for this amazing club."