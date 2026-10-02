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Women's Team

Megan Collett earns WSL2 Player of the Month nomination

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SFC Media
2026-27/Womens/Matchdays/20260906 Durham vs Southampton/2293798122_n4u7fa

Southampton FC Women's Megan Collett has been shortlisted for the Barclays Women's Super League 2's September Player of the Month.

In a positive start to the season, Collett has scored one goal from full-back - an impressively taken opening day volley against Durham - and helped her side keep two clean sheets as part of the league's joint-second best defence.

The nomination caps off a milestone month for Saints' Academy graduate turned vice-captain, who has lead out her childhood club in all four league matches so far, before making her 100th appearance on Wednesday evening in the Subway Players Cup.

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This is Saints' second individual nomination of the month, after Grace Moloney was shortlisted for September's Save of the Month award.

The rest of the September shortlist consists of Beth Lumsden and Martha Thomas (both Newcastle United) and Katy Watson (Sunderland).

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