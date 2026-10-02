Megan Collett earns WSL2 Player of the Month nomination

Southampton FC Women's Grace Moloney has been shortlisted for the Barclays Women's Super League 2's British Gas September Save of the Month.

Saints' summer signing has made an impressive start to life on the south coast, with two clean sheets as part of the league's joint-second best defence after the opening month.

Her late save in an opening day 3-1 win on the road against Durham left an early impression, and earned her the monthly nomination as she made an instinctive near post stop late on at Maiden Castle.

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Supporters have until 10am on Monday 5th October to vote, and the rest of the September shortlist consists of Cat Sheppard (Durham), Lysianne Proulx (Ipswich), and Safia Middleton-Patel (Watford).

VOTE HERE