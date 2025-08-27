Middlesbrough (H) Member's priority window last chance

Saints Members are reminded they have until Thursday 28th August at 9.30am to secure their ticket in their exclusive priority window for Middlesbrough (H)

Middlesbrough Tickets

After this date Season Ticket holders will have an opportunity to purchase an additional ticket before any remaining seats go onto general sale to all fans on Friday 29th August at 9.30am.

Member's Priority Windows

Portsmouth (H)

Join us for the south coast derby as Portsmouth comes to St Mary's on Sunday 14th September at 12pm. Tickets are available to Members with a previous purchase history, purchasing at least one competitive Southampton FC match between the 2020/21 season and 2024/25 seasons.

Portsmouth Tickets

Swansea (H)

Will Still's Saints will take on Swansea City on Saturday 18th October at 12.30pm. Tickets are currently available to Saints Members.

Swansea Tickets

Preston North End (H)

Join us as we host Preston North End at St Mary's on Saturday 1st November at 3pm. Tickets are currently available to Saints Members.

Preston North End Tickets

Become A Saint Today

With a number of exciting, updated benefits available across our tiers, there’s something for every Saints fan. Enjoy priority access to matches, selected discounts, access to special offers throughout the season and more with a Saints Membership.

Memberships