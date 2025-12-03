Middlesbrough (A) sales windows begin

Saints take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday 4th January at 3pm. We have received a maximum allocation of 2,116 tickets.

The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and this season and holding a 2025/26 Season Ticket. 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who have attended 16+ away matches across the 2024/25 or 2025/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

All information on this fixture can be found here, including a link to purchase:

Middlesbrough (A) Tickets