Middlesbrough (A) available to Members

Saints take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday 4th January at 3pm.

Members can now purchase their ticket for our first away fixture of 2026. Southampton will look to claim three points over The Boro on their rise towards the top of the table. Prices start from £32 forAdults, £24 for Over 65s and £15 for Under 18s.

Middlesbrough (A) Tickets

Travel

Official coach travel can be booked for £48 per person (with a £2 reduction for Season Ticket Holders). Departure times are listed below:

Stadium 6.30am

Eastleigh 6.45am

Winchester 7am

Chieveley 7.30 am

Purchase Travel

Half Season Tickets

Half Season Tickets are now on sale for both our Men's and Women's teams. By purchasing a Half Season Ticket, not only will you guarantee your seat, you'll also be taking advantage of great savings compared to purchasing tickets on a match by match basis. Ensure you don't miss a minute of the action and purchase now.

Beginning with Hull City on Saturday 17th January, our Half Season Tickets will give you access to the final eleven home games of the season.

Half Season Tickets

Need your football fix?

Have you bought your ticket for for our festive home fixture? Join us as we take on Coventry City on Saturday 20th December at 12.30pm. Saints look to continue their winning home streak as the Sky Blues visit St Mary's. With less than 1500 tickets remaining, fans are advised to act fast to avoid disappointment.

Coventry Tickets