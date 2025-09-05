Michael van Gerwen Leads Star-Studded Lineup for A Night at the Darts 3

The oche is calling once again at St Mary’s Stadium on Thursday 6th November, as A Night at the Darts returns for its third installment – and this time the lineup is the strongest yet!

Headlining the night is Michael van Gerwen, the three-time World Champion and global icon of darts. Known as one of the most dominant players the sport has ever seen, ‘Mighty Mike’ brings power, precision and passion every time he steps up to the board.

Joining him are three of the game’s most exciting names:

Chris Dobey – Rising star of the PDC, Dobey is fresh off a string of major performances and is quickly becoming a fan favourite with his flair and fearless approach.

Vincent van der Voot – The fastest thrower in darts and a true entertainer. With his rapid-fire style and larger-than-life personality, the Dutchman always gets the crowd roaring.

Robert Owen – Nicknamed ‘Stack Attack’, the Welshman has made his mark on the professional circuit with consistency, grit and a reputation for upsetting the very best.

With a lineup boasting World Champions, rising starts and fan favourites, A Night at the Darts 3 promises another electrifying display of fireworks and top-class darts.

Tickets are on sale now – secure yours early or risk missing out.

