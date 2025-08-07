Men’s squad numbers updated for 2025/26
Our Men’s First Team squad numbers have been updated ahead of the start of the 2025/26 Sky Bet Championship season.
Summer signings Joshua Quarshie and Damion Downs will wear the numbers 17 and 42 respectively.
Kuryu Matsuki will now take the 27 shirt having spent last season on loan at Göztepe.
Ben Brereton Díaz has switched to 22, whilst Ryan Fraser will go back to the number 26 shirt he wore during our 2023/24 Championship campaign.
Youngsters Moses Sesay and Dylan Moody have been allocated First Team shirt numbers for the upcoming season; Sesay wearing number 47 and Moody number 58.
Get your new PUMA kit now
The full list of numbers is below, but is subject to change:
1. Alex McCarthy
3. Ryan Manning
4. Flynn Downes
5. Jack Stephens
6. Taylor Harwood-Bellis
7. Joe Aribo
8. Will Smallbone
9. Adam Armstrong
11. Ross Stewart
12. Ronnie Edwards
14. James Bree
15. Nathan Wood
16. Yukinari Sugawara
17. Joshua Quarshie
18. Mateus Fernandes
19. Cameron Archer
21. Charlie Taylor
22. Ben Brereton Díaz
23. Sam Edozie
24. Shea Charles
26. Ryan Fraser
27. Kuryu Matsuki
31. Gavin Bazunu
33. Tyler Dibling
34. Welington
37. Armel Bella-Kotchap
39. Joachim Kayi Sanda
42. Damion Downs
46. Jay Robinson
47. Moses Sesay
58. Dylan Moody
Get shirt printing online