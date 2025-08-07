Men’s squad numbers updated for 2025/26

Our Men’s First Team squad numbers have been updated ahead of the start of the 2025/26 Sky Bet Championship season.

Summer signings Joshua Quarshie and Damion Downs will wear the numbers 17 and 42 respectively.

Kuryu Matsuki will now take the 27 shirt having spent last season on loan at Göztepe.

Ben Brereton Díaz has switched to 22, whilst Ryan Fraser will go back to the number 26 shirt he wore during our 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Youngsters Moses Sesay and Dylan Moody have been allocated First Team shirt numbers for the upcoming season; Sesay wearing number 47 and Moody number 58.

The full list of numbers is below, but is subject to change:

1. Alex McCarthy

3. Ryan Manning

4. Flynn Downes

5. Jack Stephens

6. Taylor Harwood-Bellis

7. Joe Aribo

8. Will Smallbone

9. Adam Armstrong

11. Ross Stewart

12. Ronnie Edwards

14. James Bree

15. Nathan Wood

16. Yukinari Sugawara

17. Joshua Quarshie

18. Mateus Fernandes

19. Cameron Archer

21. Charlie Taylor

22. Ben Brereton Díaz

23. Sam Edozie

24. Shea Charles

26. Ryan Fraser

27. Kuryu Matsuki

31. Gavin Bazunu

33. Tyler Dibling

34. Welington

37. Armel Bella-Kotchap

39. Joachim Kayi Sanda

42. Damion Downs

46. Jay Robinson

47. Moses Sesay

58. Dylan Moody

