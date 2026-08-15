Men’s squad numbers confirmed for 2026/27

Our Men’s First Team squad numbers have been confirmed ahead of the start of the 2026/27 season.

Making his loan move permanent earlier in the summer, Daniel Peretz has taken the No. 1 shirt, while Cyle Larin will retain the No. 9 shirt worn prior to becoming a permanent Saint.

Lewis Dobbin will wear the No. 11 for his first season in red and white, with fellow summer signing Divin Mubama taking the No. 28.

There are also new squad numbers for existing Saints, with Leo Scienza taking the iconic No. 7 shirt having had 13, whilst Caspar Jander has swapped 20 for No. 8. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has traded 30 for No. 32, which he previously wore at Arsenal and Newcastle.

Having had a breakthrough campaign in 2025/26, Academy graduate Cameron Bragg has taken the No. 26 ahead of his first full season in the Men's First Team.

Our 2026/27 squad numbers:

1. Daniel Peretz

2. Mads Roerslev

3. Ryan Manning

4. Flynn Downes

5. Jack Stephens

6. Taylor Harwood-Bellis

7. Leo Scienza

8. Caspar Jander

9. Cyle Larin

10. Finn Azaz

11. Lewis Dobbin

14. James Bree

15. Nathan Wood

16. Yukinari Sugawara

17. Joshua Quarshie

18. Tom Fellows

19. Cameron Archer

22. Ben Brereton Díaz

23. Sam Edozie

25. George Long

26. Cameron Bragg

27. Kuryu Matsuki

28. Divin Mubama

29. Romeo Akachukwu

31. Gavin Bazunu

32. Aaron Ramsdale

34. Welington

39. Joachim Kayi Sanda

42. Damion Downs

47. Moses Sesay