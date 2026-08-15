Men’s squad numbers confirmed for 2026/27
Our Men’s First Team squad numbers have been confirmed ahead of the start of the 2026/27 season.
Making his loan move permanent earlier in the summer, Daniel Peretz has taken the No. 1 shirt, while Cyle Larin will retain the No. 9 shirt worn prior to becoming a permanent Saint.
Lewis Dobbin will wear the No. 11 for his first season in red and white, with fellow summer signing Divin Mubama taking the No. 28.
There are also new squad numbers for existing Saints, with Leo Scienza taking the iconic No. 7 shirt having had 13, whilst Caspar Jander has swapped 20 for No. 8. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has traded 30 for No. 32, which he previously wore at Arsenal and Newcastle.
Having had a breakthrough campaign in 2025/26, Academy graduate Cameron Bragg has taken the No. 26 ahead of his first full season in the Men's First Team.
Our 2026/27 squad numbers:
1. Daniel Peretz
2. Mads Roerslev
3. Ryan Manning
4. Flynn Downes
5. Jack Stephens
6. Taylor Harwood-Bellis
7. Leo Scienza
8. Caspar Jander
9. Cyle Larin
10. Finn Azaz
11. Lewis Dobbin
14. James Bree
15. Nathan Wood
16. Yukinari Sugawara
17. Joshua Quarshie
18. Tom Fellows
19. Cameron Archer
22. Ben Brereton Díaz
23. Sam Edozie
25. George Long
26. Cameron Bragg
27. Kuryu Matsuki
28. Divin Mubama
29. Romeo Akachukwu
31. Gavin Bazunu
32. Aaron Ramsdale
34. Welington
39. Joachim Kayi Sanda
42. Damion Downs
47. Moses Sesay