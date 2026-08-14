Eckert excited by Saints' attacking talent

Southampton boss Tonda Eckert is relishing the attacking options at his disposal as he prepares for his first full season as a head coach.

With 21-year-old striker Divin Mubama the latest forward player to arrive at St Mary’s, Eckert spoke of how he intends to use him after Cyle Larin successfully shared minutes with Ross Stewart last season following his January loan move from RCD Mallorca.

Larin, who scored with his first touch on his debut against Watford – against whom Saints will contest Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship season opener – came off the bench to break the deadlock in Saints’ Carabao Cup win at Colchester last weekend, while fellow substitutes Cameron Bragg, Finn Azaz and Romeo Akachukwu also starred.

“I think Cyle is a lot further, physically, than he was when he came in January. Even now he looks good – he played 30 minutes in the cup and he is ready to play some more,” Eckert said.

“I think we will see a little bit how that (Larin and Mubama) develops physically, but I think that can be a very good combination. Obviously different age profiles, so I think that’s a bit different – more father and son than two players at the same age – but the nice thing about Cyle is that he doesn’t see another No. 9 as a rival, but someone he can help to develop, and I think that’s a very nice trait for him to have and also for Divin coming into the building.

“It’s a luxury, isn’t it? I think the last game has shown that, and the game that we played at home against Watford [last season] has shown that. It wasn’t one of our best games, but we put Cyle on and first contact he scores.

“Now the cup game [against Colchester] has shown how much we can impact the game from the bench. I think it always helps when the board goes up at 60, 65, and you have quality that comes off the bench, so I think the decision for me is a luxury to have.”

Eckert revealed he has known about Mubama’s talent since his days as Saints’ Under-21 boss.

“The first time I saw him actually goes a little bit further back,” he said. “When I came into the job for the Under-21s, I saw the last games prior to me coming in, and that included a game between our Under-21s and City.

“I watched that, and he’s just a clear No. 9 – someone who knows how to score goals. Very ambitious, already with some good experience on a senior level.

“I think he played a good game here at St Mary’s last year as well, so very good impressions. We’ve done some finishing yesterday and today. He’s got a stronger left foot but can finish left and right.

“We had a longer meeting with him yesterday just to go through his teammates, to get a quick understanding of who he has around himself, and he has prepared himself before he came in so he knew most of the players and their preferences. He’s very eager to learn and I think he’s a player we will enjoy this season.”