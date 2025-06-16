Men's Season Tickets: Ticket Office closed today

The renewal window for existing Season Ticket holders has now closed. Season Ticket sales will now be paused until Thursday 19th June.



The seat relocation window will open from 9.30am BST on Tuesday until 5pm BST on Wednesday 18th June. Please note, the ticket office is closed today (Monday 16th June).



Any remaining Season Tickets will then be back on sale to all supporters at the new price from 9.30am on Thursday 19th June.

Pricing Guide

Get the most from your Season Ticket with Bolt-ons

Bolt-ons are optional extra packages designed for Season Ticket holders who regularly enjoy what the club has to offer. From a retail voucher worth the price of a replica shirt to Hospitality upgrades and Dinner in the Dell, each Bolt-on gives you more. All Bolt-ons also include a donation to the Saints Foundation.

Bolt-ons

Memberships

2025/26 Memberships are coming soon. Want to be the first to know? Register your interest below.

Register Your Interest