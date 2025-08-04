This is not a drill, Saints fans. On Wednesday 20th August, the Southampton FC Men’s First Team will be stepping away from the pitch for a free signing session – and you could be there.

We are giving 500 lucky fans the chance to come to St Mary’s Stadium to meet the squad*. This is your chance to meet the players, grab a photo and get some memorabilia signed.

We will be opening the doors at 2pm, where you will be able to grab some food, drinks and your Saints merchandise from our pop-up retail store before the signing starts at 3pm**.

No parking will be available on site, so please plan ahead. If you have special access requirements, please email [email protected] so we can ensure your visit is as smooth as possible.

Once the tickets are gone, they are gone so don’t miss out.

Claim Your Tickets Now

After the signing session, take a trip to The Dell, where food and drinks are served all day, every day. It’s the perfect way to round off a special afternoon with your club.

Book a Table

*Please note, there will be a maximum of 4 tickets per person. All ticket information will be sent via email confirmation once tickets have been claimed.

**Timings may vary.