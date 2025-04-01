Meet the players at Garmin Store, Westquay

Garmin will be welcoming Saints fans to their retail store to meet some of our Men's First Team players between 4:30PM and 5:30PM on Monday 14th April 2025.

Looking for something to do with the family this Easter holidays? Thanks to our Official Lifestyle & Technology Partner, Garmin, you can meet Tyler Dibling, Aaron Ramsdale & Adam Lallana* at their flagship retail store in Westquay, Southampton.

Fans attending the meet-and-greet will have the chance to interact with the players, take photos, and get autographs.

Date: Monday 14th April 2025

Time: 4:30PM - 5:30PM BST

Address: Garmin Store, Upper Level, Westquay Shopping Centre, Southampton, SO15 1QD

Garmin, renowned for its cutting-edge fitness and GPS technology, opened its first UK retail store in Southampton's Westquay Shopping Centre in November 2024. The store offers a hands-on experience with it’s wide range of consumer electronics from smartwatches, cycling computers and golf devices.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to connect with your Saints heroes and explore the latest in Garmin technology. Join us at Garmin Store, Westquay Shopping Centre on Monday 14th April.

More info about Garmin Store, Westquay here.

*Players subject to change. The meet and greet experience is taking place for a limited time and fans will be met on a first-come, first-served basis.