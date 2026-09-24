Matsuki enjoys dream debut for Japan

Southampton midfielder Kuryu Matsuki enjoyed a dream debut as he scored on his first cap for Japan.

The 23-year-old took just 11 minutes to open his international account against Uruguay in Rifu.

Receiving the ball from Lyon’s Keito Nakamura midway inside the Uruguayan half near the right touchline, Matsuki dribbled towards the corner of the penalty area, jinked inside and buried a low shot into the far corner from 20 yards.

A dream debut for Kuryu 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2XvOZUsEZu — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 24, 2026

Matsuki played 64 minutes of the friendly clash, by which time the visitors had drawn level through Maximiliano Araujo late in the first half.

Japan eventually ran out 3-1 winners thanks to stoppage-time goals from Kento Shiogai and Ayase Ueda.

Next up for Samurai Blue is another home friendly against Venezuela on Monday, followed by their Kirin Cup semi-final against Ecuador next Thursday.

Japan will then face either New Zealand or Panama, depending on the result of the other semi-final, in either the final or third-place play-off, on Monday 5th October.