Matchday Information: Southampton U21 vs Juventus U21

Saints U21s welcome Juventus U21s to St Mary’s Stadium for a Premier League International Cup match on Tuesday 20th October, with kick-off at 7pm.

Tickets are still available for this fixture with Adult tickets available for just £7 and Under-18s for FREE.

Juventus U21 Tickets

Upgrade your matchday with LEVEL1

When purchasing your ticket for this fixture, you can upgrade with LEVEL1 for just £15 for Adults and £10 for Under 18s. This will give you access to LEVEL1 from 4pm on matchday and will include your ticket, unlimited play on all activities and a free drink.

Pre-match meal in The Dell

The Dell will be offering a special children’s meal deal for just £10, which includes a two-course meal and a drink. Children can enjoy a main course followed by a brownie or ice cream, along with a Fruit Shoot. They will also receive a free busy bag activity pack to keep them entertained and make their visit even more enjoyable!

Other Food & Beverage Options

There will be plenty of food and beverage options available both inside and outside the stadium. Outside, fans can enjoy favourites such as burgers and churros, while inside, four kiosks located throughout the Northam and Itchen North stands will offer a variety of food options to suit different tastes.

FREE Saints Store signing session

Match ticket purchasers can meet two of the First Team squad at a free signing session in the Saints Store!

Join us between 4pm and 5.30pm to meet Kuryu Matsuki and Daniel Peretz, get your items signed and enjoy a special moment with the players.

The session is free to attend for supporters with a match ticket. We recommend arriving early to avoid disappointment.

Please note: Player appearances are subject to change, and signing opportunities are not guaranteed.

Matchday Timings