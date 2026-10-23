Southampton head to the capital on Saturday to take on pre-season promotion favourites West Ham in a mouthwatering clash at the London Stadium. Get set for a crucial game on the road with our Match Pack…

THE MATCH

West Ham United vs Southampton

Sky Bet Championship

London Stadium

Saturday 24th October, 3pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Assistant Referees: Scott Ledger, Mat Wilkes

Fourth Official: Harry Wager

THE KITS

Saints will be in this season’s third kit at the London Stadium, with ivory shirts and ivory shorts paired with black socks. West Ham will be in their traditional claret and blue shirts with white shorts and white socks.

Third kit threads 🧵 pic.twitter.com/rCZiS0AV1L — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 22, 2026

TICKETS

Saints’ allocation of 3,001 tickets has long since sold out for this game at the 62,000-capacity London Stadium.

LIVE COVERAGE

Saturday's clash will be available worldwide on Saints Play except for the UK and the Nordic regions. Supporters can claim an annual or a matchday pass using the link below:

Saints Play packages

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Second-placed West Ham enjoyed a significant 1-0 victory at league leaders Swansea last time out, moving to within a single point of top spot.

Saints currently occupy the final play-off place, but results-wise have taken only one point less than their hosts in the Championship this season, with both teams winning six out of 11 games so far.

Tonda Eckert’s side followed up their first away league victory of the campaign at Norwich with their first dropped points at St Mary’s, a goalless draw at home to Bolton last weekend, but that stalemate did complete a hat-trick of clean sheets in the week following the international break.

The two teams have already met once this season, a convincing 4-1 win for West Ham at St Mary’s in the second round of the Carabao Cup, but both bosses made wholesale changes that night.

Off the mark for the season 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/IZdM0Fe7Sf — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 26, 2026

TEAM NEWS

West Ham: Keiber Lamadrid is the Hammers' only confirmed absentee, with Nuno Espírito Santo adding "generally the boys are okay".

Saints: Flynn Downes and Cyle Larin are both doubts after picking up injuries during the recent games against Norwich and Bolton respectively, but Tonda Eckert refused to rule either player out of contention.

Caspar Jander is fit and "will be involved" at West Ham, according to the head coach.

THE MANAGERS

Nuno Espírito Santo: “I think everything has to do with momentum. We hope this continues, but every game is different. When we score we gain confidence, and hopefully we can keep scoring.

“They (Saints) have a very good squad, with quality players. We're going to face a tough opponent tomorrow. We know they have quality players, and they are solid. We want to keep more clean sheets, so we will work hard, and we will compete.”

Tonda Eckert: "We do take some bits from it (the Carabao Cup game against West Ham this season). We had some good spells in the game, but what the game shows you, which has been a common theme with West Ham this season, is that they make their way into games on a set-piece.

"That’s not just been against us in the cup, that’s been the same in many other games, so I think that’s going to be very important for us – that we have our moments in open play, and make sure that we become a threat from the set-pieces we have at the offensive end, and make sure that we are solid at the other end."

ONES TO WATCH

Jarrod Bowen: With six goals and five assists to his name already, no player in the Championship has more goal contributions this season than Bowen’s 11.

The England international winger raised eyebrows by committing his future to West Ham despite the club’s relegation, and already holds legendary status following his 90th-minute winner in the 2023 UEFA Conference League final against Fiorentina.

Keven Schlotterbeck: The centre-back has made a significant impact since his August arrival from Augsburg, and will be key to quelling West Ham's considerable set-piece threat at the London Stadium.

With three clean sheets in three games since the international break, Saints have showed much more resilience in recent matches, and Schlotterbeck's commanding presence at the heart of the backline will be crucial in ensuring that continues against the free-scoring Hammers.

TOP PERFORMERS

West Ham

Goals:

Bowen 8

Mavropanos 5

Castellanos 4

Assists:

Bowen 6

Engels 3

Eight players 2

Saints

Goals:

Larin 8

Azaz, Scienza 3

Matsuki 2

Assists:

Azaz 7

Downes, Manning, Scienza 2

Mubama, Bree, Matsuki, Bragg, Edozie, Ward-Prowse 1

The assist is sublime…



The cele is even better 😏 pic.twitter.com/CQEpppFMJ0 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 11, 2026

FORM GUIDE

West Ham

Swansea (a) SBC: W 1-0 (Mukasa)

Lincoln (a) SBC: W 6-0 (Mavropanos, Austbø, Bowen, Pablo, Souček 2)

QPR (h) SBC: D 1-1 (Bowen)

Millwall (a) SBC: D 2-2 (Kanté, Mavropanos)

Fulham (h) CC3: L 2-3 (Morato, Pablo)

Saints

Bolton (h) SBC: D 0-0

Norwich (a) SBC: W 1-0 (Matsuki)

Portsmouth (h) SBC: W 1-0 (Bree)

Wrexham (a) SBC: L 1-2 (Ward-Prowse)

Bristol City (h) SBC: W 4-1 (Larin 2, Matsuki, Azaz)

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 119

West Ham wins: 49

Draws: 34

Saints wins: 36

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

Aug 2026: Saints 1-4 West Ham Carabao Cup second round (Scienza)

Apr 2025: West Ham 1-1 Saints Premier League (Ugochukwu)

Dec 2024: Saints 0-1 West Ham Premier League

Apr 2023: West Ham 1-0 Saints Premier League

Oct 2022: Saints 1-1 West Ham Premier League (Perraud)

KEEP UP TO DATE

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