Saints head to the capital on Saturday, facing West Ham in the Premier League. Get set for the weekend with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

West Ham vs Saints

Premier League

London Stadium

Saturday 19th April, 3pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Andrew Kitchen

Assistants: Simon Bennett, Dan Robathan

Fourth official: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VAR: Marc Perry

WHICH KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?

Saints will be in their yellow away kit for the trip to the London.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Interim manager Simon Rusk takes charge of his second game since taking the reins, heading to London looking for his first win in charge.

Saints will be up against a Hammers side struggling for form, sitting in 17th and without a win since the end of February.

TEAM NEWS

After serving a two-match suspension for accruing 10 yellow cards, Flynn Downes is available again.

Striker Paul Onuachu will have his ankle injury assessed on Friday with the Nigerian's chances labelled as "fifty-fifty".

THE MANAGERS

Graham Potter: "We need to play well on Saturday, and we'll be trying to do that. The supporters have been brilliant since we've been here, home and away. They've got behind the team, and when we haven't been so good they have been fair on us. We understand when we haven't been winning or performing as well as we would like then there is frustration around."

Simon Rusk: "Graham is someone I know and has gone in and is trying to lay down the foundations for his principles of play and what he wants to see in his team. Although I imagine they'll be disappointed with their league position at the moment, we know they've got real quality to draw on so we’ve got to be right at it and be at our best to get something out of it."

TOP SCORERS

West Ham

Goals:

Jarrod Bowen 9

Tomáš Souček 7

Lucas Paquetá 5

Assists:

Jarrod Bowen 7

Mohammed Kudus 3

Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Souček, Ings, Summerville 2

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Onuachu, Dibling 4

Fernandes, Aribo, Harwood-Bellis 3

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 5

Tyler Dibling, Kamaldeen 3

Walker-Peters, Ugochukwu, Lallana, Taylor 2



ONES TO WATCH

Jarrod Bowen: West Ham's talisman is an obvious choice, but the England international leads both the goals and assists charts for the Hammers this season.

The 28-year-old scored the only goal of the game in the reverse fixture and could be the difference once again on Saturday.

Flynn Downes: Back from suspension, the midfield enforcer will be desperate to face his former employers.

Look to setup solidly on the road, Downes could be vital for interim manager Simon Rusk in the middle of the park.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 183

West Ham: 82

Draws: 49

Saints: 52

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

December 2024: Saints 0-1 West Ham

April 2023: West Ham 1-0 Saints

October 2022: Saints 1-1 West Ham (Perraud)

March 2022: Saints 3-1 West Ham (Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Broja) FA Cup

December 2021: West Ham 2-3 Saints (Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Bednarek)

