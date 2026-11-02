Southampton are back on the road with a trip to fellow high-fliers West Bromwich Albion in the Sky Bet Championship. Get set for gameday with our Match Pack…

THE MATCH

West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton

Sky Bet Championship

The Hawthorns

Tuesday 3rd November, 8pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Josh Smith

Assistant Referees: Neil Davies, Constantine Hatzidakis

Fourth Official: Lewis Smith

THE KITS

Saints will be in their third strip at The Hawthorns of ivory shirts, shorts and socks with red trim. The hosts will be in their traditional colours of navy and white.

Bring on the Baggies 👊 pic.twitter.com/j23lLTfwp9 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 2, 2026

TICKETS

Saints have received an allocation of 2,542 away tickets, which will remain on general sale until 10am GMT on Tuesday morning.

WBA vs Saints tickets

LIVE COVERAGE

The game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage getting under way from 7.30pm GMT on both channels.

As a result of this, Saints Play video passes will only be available in selected overseas territories. Audio passes remain available worldwide.

Saints Play packages

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Saturday's 4-1 home victory over QPR made it four wins out of five for Saints since the international break, and seven goals in two games for Tonda Eckert's side.

This is despite Canadian striker Cyle Larin being sidelined by injury, with six different players chipping in with goals over the last two games in the absence of Saints' leading scorer.

West Brom's form has been similarly impressive, taking 10 points from their last four matches, culminating in a stunning 3-1 triumph at the London Stadium on Saturday.

That means it will be fourth against fifth at The Hawthorns, with just one point between the sides and a place in the automatic promotion spots within sight.

TEAM NEWS

West Brom: The Baggies will be without midfielder Toby Collyer, defender Nolan Galves and winger Mikey Johnston, who are all long-term absentees.

Saints: Cyle Larin and Caspar Jander will need to be assessed after both missed Saturday's 4-1 home win over QPR, but Tonda Eckert says Flynn Downes "will be ready" after the midfielder made his return from injury as a late substitute at St Mary's.

THE MANAGERS

James Morrison: "It was probably one of our best performances of the season [against West Ham] and one of our best results. It was a complete performance.

“We were clinical in both boxes, which is what I’ve been asking of them. Fair play to the lads for being clinical, but we have to maintain that level of ruthlessness.”

Tonda Eckert: "They (West Brom) have had a big evolution to last year. A similar shape, but very different in the way they play it. I think they have been a lot more direct last year to how they are this year, so it's a different setup.

"Credit to them, the team has evolved a lot. I think that was one of the toughest away games we've played all of last season, and we need to be ready to run, because they do make you run a lot. I expect this to be one of the toughest ones we'll play all season."

ONES TO WATCH

Jimmy-Jay Morgan: With 11 goal contributions in 15 games this season, former Saints youngster Morgan is coming of age at The Hawthorns.

The 20-year-old from Poole came through the ranks at Staplewood but departed for Chelsea without making a first-team appearance. Scoring 14 goals on loan at Peterborough last season, Morgan has continued his rapid rise with seven goals and four assists in all competitions already this term.

Finn Azaz: Another player with roots in the opposition camp, Azaz was on the books at West Brom for 11 years, but, like Morgan, never played a senior game for the club that nurtured him.

An influential figure in the Saints attack, only Bristol City's Rio Cardines has more Championship assists than Azaz's five so far this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

West Brom

Goals:

Morgan 7

Price 6

Heggebo 4

Assists:

Morgan 4

Price, Myhre, Whitwell 2

O'Leary, Heggebo, Styles 1

Saints

Goals:

Larin 8

Matsuki 4

Azaz, Scienza 3

Assists:

Azaz 7

Manning 4

Downes, Scienza 2

FORM GUIDE

West Brom

West Ham (a) SBC: W 3-1 (Myhre, Morgan, Styles)

Preston (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Morgan)

Blackburn (h) SBC: W 3-2 (Stewart, Price pen, Myhre)

Wrexham (a) SBC: W 2-1 (Price, Heggebo)

Birmingham (h) SBC: L 0-1

Saints

QPR (h) SBC: W 4-1 (Matsuki, Bragg, Schlotterbeck, Welington)

West Ham (a) SBC: W 3-2 (Matsuki, Bree, Dobbin)

Bolton (h) SBC: D 0-0

Norwich (a) SBC: W 1-0 (Matsuki)

Portsmouth (h) SBC: W 1-0 (Bree)

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 87

West Brom wins: 25

Draws: 26

Saints wins: 36

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

Mar 2026: West Brom 1-1 Saints Championship (Larin)

Dec 2025: Saints 3-2 West Brom Championship (Scienza, Armstrong 2)

May 2024: Saints 3-1 West Brom Championship play-off semi-final second leg (Smallbone, Armstrong 2)

May 2024: West Brom 0-0 Saints Championship play-off semi-final first leg

Feb 2024: West Brom 0-2 Saints Championship (Fraser, Brooks)

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