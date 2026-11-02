Bragg faced with "two choices" during "turbulent few weeks"

Southampton midfielder Cameron Bragg has been reflecting on “a turbulent few weeks” after celebrating his first St Mary’s goal.

The Academy graduate turned 21 on Wednesday and marked his birthday week with Saints’ second goal in the 4-1 win over QPR on Saturday, his first in league football and his first on home soil, having opened his account at Doncaster in the Emirates FA Cup back in January.

His left-footed strike against the R’s came 20 days after Bragg was sent off in the first half of Saints’ south coast derby triumph over Portsmouth, showcasing tremendous resilience and impressive maturity to bounce back from a setback that left the youngster visibly distressed as he left the field.

Reflecting on that day, Bragg spoke of the support he has received from family, friends and teammates, but also the Saints fans, who rallied behind “one of our own” and rejoiced in his landmark goal on a day when Bragg was voted Player of the Match at St Mary’s.

“It’s come off the back of a bit of a turbulent few weeks, personally,” he said. “I’m so lucky I’ve got so many good people around me.

“Obviously going back to the derby, it was a difficult day – I think sometimes life has its way of testing you in moments that you don’t expect.

“But you have two choices in that moment: you deal with it, you get on with it, you show a bit of bravery and courage – everyone talks about showing courage and bravery, but it’s a moment you have to show it – or you sink.

“I’ve got so many people who helped guide me in the right direction – players, people that are really close to me, and the fans as well, because I thought they were incredible with the reception I got after it (the red card).

“Football and life have these ways of testing you in moments, but you have two choices with everything.

“I’m just so blessed and privileged I’ve got such a good group in there and such a good circle of people who always have my best interests at heart and look after me.

“I think it’s a credit to them, as well as myself, why a day like today can be, and why you keep going.”