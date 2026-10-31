Southampton midfielder Cameron Bragg described the emotion of scoring his first league goal for his boyhood club as an "incredible feeling", as Saints hit four past QPR at St Mary's.

Bragg marked his return to the starting line-up with a memorable goal in front of the home supporters, joining Kuryu Matsuki, Keven Schlotterbeck and Welington on the scoresheet.

Reflecting on his goal, Bragg said: "It's difficult to describe, to be fair. I'm sure everyone can imagine what it feels like in that moment. I think you have three, four, five minutes after the goal where you almost forget where you are a little bit. What an incredible feeling.

"It's been a long time coming. It's something I've looked at a little bit and I'm definitely looking to do more of. It was incredible, such a special feeling and such a special place to do it. I've got so many people that helped guide me in the right direction. Players, people that are really close to me, and the fans as well for the incredible reception I got after it.

"I'm just so blessed and privileged that I've got such a good group in there and such a good circle of people that always have my best interests at heart and look after me. It's a credit to them, as well as myself, as to why a day like today can happen and why you keep going."