Saints are on the road this weekend with a trip to the capital to face Spurs. Get clued up ahead of kick off with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Spurs vs Saints

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sunday 6th April, 2pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Assistants: Mat Wilkes, Derek Eaton

Fourth official: Sam Barrott

VAR: Graham Scott

Assistant VAR: Natalie Aspinall

WHICH KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?

For the first time since December's trip to Fulham, Saints will be in their pink and white third kit on Sunday.

⏭️ Travelling to Tottenham pic.twitter.com/UMc0XYmW9e — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 4, 2025

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

If Wolves pick up all three points at Ipswich on Saturday, defeat for Saints at Tottenham would confirm participation in the Sky Bet Championship next season.

TEAM NEWS

After accruing a 10th yellow card of the season in midweek, Flynn Downes will serve the first of a two-match suspension this weekend.

Having scored against Palace Paul Onuachu is struggling with an ankle injury, although Will Smallbone is set to return after sitting out the clash with the Eagles.

THE MANAGERS

Ange Postecoglou: "The group is in a decent place physically where I don’t have to get players gametime. As I said, it is about getting some momentum leading into the [Europa League] game on Thursday. We will make a couple of changes but we won’t make too many."

Ivan Jurić: "The feeling has been very positive because of what we did [against Crystal Palace] but disappointed because we conceded in the last moment.

"I have a feeling Tottenham are much more compact. They are really good again."

TOP SCORERS

Spurs

Goals:

Brennan Johnson 14

Son, Maddison, Solanke 11

Dejan Kulusevski 10

Assists:

Heung-min Son 12

Dejan Kulusevski 11

Dominic Solanke 10

4️⃣ goals in his last 9️⃣ @premierleague appearances for Paul Onuachu 🇳🇬👏 pic.twitter.com/na1TOxaR2q — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 3, 2025

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Onuachu, Dibling 4

Aribo, Harwood-Bellis 3

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 5

Tyler Dibling 3

Six players on 2



ONES TO WATCH

James Maddison: With a brace against Saints last time out, the 28-year-old will be looking for a repeat performance on home soil.

With 18 goal contributions for the season, Maddison will need to be closely monitored in midfield.

Mateus Fernandes: The Portuguese put in another impressive performance against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, setting up Onuachu for the game's opening goal.

Saints' creator-in-chief, Fernandes will need to be the attacking catalyst once again on Sunday.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 204

Spurs: 87

Draws: 52

Saints: 65

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

December 2024: Saints 0-5 Spurs

March 2023: Saints 3-3 Spurs (Adams, Walcott, Ward-Prowse)

August 2022: Spurs 4-1 Saints (Ward-Prowse)

February 2022: Spurs 2-3 Saints (Broja, Elyounoussi, Adams)

December 2021: Saints 1-1 Spurs (Ward-Prowse)

