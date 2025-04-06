Match Pack: Spurs vs Saints
Saints are on the road this weekend with a trip to the capital to face Spurs. Get clued up ahead of kick off with our Match Pack...
THE MATCH
Spurs vs Saints
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sunday 6th April, 2pm BST
THE OFFICIALS
Referee: Michael Salisbury
Assistants: Mat Wilkes, Derek Eaton
Fourth official: Sam Barrott
VAR: Graham Scott
Assistant VAR: Natalie Aspinall
WHICH KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?
For the first time since December's trip to Fulham, Saints will be in their pink and white third kit on Sunday.
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
If Wolves pick up all three points at Ipswich on Saturday, defeat for Saints at Tottenham would confirm participation in the Sky Bet Championship next season.
TEAM NEWS
After accruing a 10th yellow card of the season in midweek, Flynn Downes will serve the first of a two-match suspension this weekend.
Having scored against Palace Paul Onuachu is struggling with an ankle injury, although Will Smallbone is set to return after sitting out the clash with the Eagles.
THE MANAGERS
Ange Postecoglou: "The group is in a decent place physically where I don’t have to get players gametime. As I said, it is about getting some momentum leading into the [Europa League] game on Thursday. We will make a couple of changes but we won’t make too many."
Ivan Jurić: "The feeling has been very positive because of what we did [against Crystal Palace] but disappointed because we conceded in the last moment.
"I have a feeling Tottenham are much more compact. They are really good again."
TOP SCORERS
Spurs
Goals:
Brennan Johnson 14
Son, Maddison, Solanke 11
Dejan Kulusevski 10
Assists:
Heung-min Son 12
Dejan Kulusevski 11
Dominic Solanke 10
Southampton
Goals:
Cameron Archer 5
Onuachu, Dibling 4
Aribo, Harwood-Bellis 3
Assists:
Mateus Fernandes 5
Tyler Dibling 3
Six players on 2
ONES TO WATCH
James Maddison: With a brace against Saints last time out, the 28-year-old will be looking for a repeat performance on home soil.
With 18 goal contributions for the season, Maddison will need to be closely monitored in midfield.
Mateus Fernandes: The Portuguese put in another impressive performance against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, setting up Onuachu for the game's opening goal.
Saints' creator-in-chief, Fernandes will need to be the attacking catalyst once again on Sunday.
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 204
Spurs: 87
Draws: 52
Saints: 65
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
December 2024: Saints 0-5 Spurs
March 2023: Saints 3-3 Spurs (Adams, Walcott, Ward-Prowse)
August 2022: Spurs 4-1 Saints (Ward-Prowse)
February 2022: Spurs 2-3 Saints (Broja, Elyounoussi, Adams)
December 2021: Saints 1-1 Spurs (Ward-Prowse)
