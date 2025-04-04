Southampton manager Ivan Jurić confirmed during this press conference that striker Paul Onuachu may miss the trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

Having scored in successive Premier League games, the Nigerian may now not have the chance to continue his form having picked up a knock.

If he's sidelined he will join midfielder Flynn Downes, who will miss the next two games through suspension having accumulated 10 yellow cards.

"Paul has a problem with his ankle," said his manager, "today he didn't train, but we will see tomorrow."

However there's good news when it comes to the fitness of Ryan Manning and Lesley Ugochukwu, both having to be substituted during Wednesday night's draw with Crystal Palace. There's also an update on the fitness of Will Smallbone.

"Manning is okay, Lesley is okay. Smallbone will be back in training tomorrow."