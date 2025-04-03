Harwood-Bellis grateful for unwavering fans' backing

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has thanked the Southampton fans for the unwavering support they have shown the team this season.

The 23-year-old defender, instrumental in Saints’ promotion from the Championship last season, admits it would be easy for the supporters to turn given Saints’ struggles since returning to the top flight.

Speaking last night after a last-gasp Crystal Palace equaliser denied Saints a first home league win since November, Harwood-Bellis highlighted the continued backing from the stands.

“They always do,” he said of the support. “They’ve been class this season, to be fair, with the situation. We can’t doubt that.

“There’s never a time when we’re moaning about the fans because we’re all football fans ourselves. If our team was in the position we’re in, we’re not going to be best pleased either.

“We can only thank them for coming out and supporting us, making the noise they did tonight, but at the end of the day it’s down to us, how we perform and the intensity we play at.

“We’ll see if we can put in back-to-back performances and go again on Sunday.”