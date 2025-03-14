Southampton return to St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, hosting Wolves. Get set for the Premier League clash with our Match Pack....

THE MATCH

Saints vs Wolves

Premier League

St Mary's Stadium

Saturday 15th March, 3pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Robert Jones

Assistants: Ian Hussin, Neil Davies

Fourth official: Gavin Ward

VAR: Michael Oliver

Assistant VAR: Craig Taylor

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Saints will be looking forward to a St Mary's return this weekend for the first time in 21 days, hoping to use home advantage to build confidence as we enter the final stretch of the season.

They will take positives and perhaps a sense of injustice from the previous meeting with Wolves, where if decisions had gone their way it could've been a vital win back in November.

Back at St Mary's on Saturday 🏠 pic.twitter.com/yMmYN4Gc1L — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 12, 2025

TEAM NEWS

Jan Bednarek will miss Saturday's clash as he continues to assess protocol for the concussion he suffered at Anfield on Saturday.

Elsewhere Will Smallbone has suffered a groin injury, with Jurić saying: "Will Smallbone has a groin problem so he won’t be available. I think he did really well against Chelsea and against Liverpool."

❌ Bednarek

❌ Smallbone



Ivan Jurić provides a team news update: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 14, 2025

THE MANAGERS

Ivan Jurić: "I think we did lots of things good [at Liverpool]. We were in the game until the end. This is what’s important that we fight until the end. Wolves have a lot of good players, at a really high level. I know it will be tough because they’re good in attack, fast in defence.

"But we’re preparing really well. Like I always say the fans are incredible. It’s the best part of this club, they’re always there and always supporting the guys. For me they are really special."

Vítor Pereira: To follow.

TOP SCORERS

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Tyler Dibling 4

Aribo, Harwood-Bellis 3

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 4

Seven players on 2

Kamaldeen, Taylor 1

Wolves

Goals:

Matheus Cunha 15

Jørgen Strand Larsen 7

Gonçalo Guedes 5



Assists:

Aït-Nouri, Guedes, Semedo 5

Bellegarde, Cunha 4

Larsen, Lemina 3



ONES TO WATCH

Joe Aribo: After stepping in at centre-back over the past few weeks, Aribo will have license to roam back in the familiar surroundings of midfield. With three goals this season Aribo will add another much-needed goal threat for Saints.

Gonçalo Guedes: The 28-year-old midfielder brings energy to the Wolves midfield, something they'll look to if they are put pressure on Saints.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 75

Saints: 28

Draws: 18

Wolves: 29

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

November 2024: Wolves 2-0 Saints

February 2023: Saints 1-2 Wolves (Alcaraz)

September 2022: Wolves 1-0 Saints

January 2022: Wolves 3-1 Saints (Ward-Prowse)

September 2021: Saints 0-1 Wolves

