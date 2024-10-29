Attentions turn to the Carabao Cup for Southampton, with Championship side Stoke City the visitors to St Mary's Stadium on Tuesday night. Get set for the cup clash with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Saints vs Stoke City

Carabao Cup, fourth round

St Mary's Stadium

Tuesday 29th October, 7.45pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Lewis Smith

Assistants: Paul Hodskinson and Matthew Smith

Fourth official: Tim Robinson

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Saints have reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in five of the last seven seasons, looking to progress to quarter-finals for the second time in the last three campaigns.

Not only would victory on Tuesday night continue a strong recent record in the competition, it would provide the perfect boost ahead of a vital run of games in the Premier League.

Saints celebrate shootout victory at Everton in the third round. (Photo: Matt Watson)



It's a similar case for the visitors; Stoke sit 19th in the Championship with just three wins from their 12 games so far. Victory at higher league opposition could prove to be the perfect tonic.

TEAM NEWS

Manager Russell Martin confirmed that he will be picking "the strongest team available to us" for Tuesday night's cup clash.

In terms of individual updates, Charlie Taylor was substituted as a precaution during his cameo for the Under-21s with a “niggle” which makes him a doubt.

Meanwhile, Yukinari Sugawara is likely to be available after being an unused substitute at Manchester City, whilst Flynn Downes' knock which forced him off in the same game isn't serious enough to rule him out.

THE MANAGERS

Russell Martin: "I think it's the most important game we've had this season. We need to try and win, get to a quarter-final of a cup and we need to build on today [Saturday]. And we'll play the strongest team available to us in terms of fitness and readiness. It's a big, big game for us.

“Definitely won't be 11 changes. There will be some, I think, such is the nature of it and we have two big games after that. But this is the most important one, so we'll play the team that we feel is the most ready to win.”

Narcis Pelach: "I think the cup is a great opportunity for [players] to come in and show what they are capable of. I can anticipate that I will do rotations in that game because I want to give a chance to everyone. I know it’s a tough test but that’s what football is nowadays and we have to see if players can sustain that level. It will make us make better decisions for the Championship, which is the most important thing.

“I have watched the performances (in the previous rounds) against Middlesbrough away and Carlisle away and they did well. I watched those games to be in a better place to make decisions. Now is a bigger challenge but we will see what they are capable of.”

TOP SCORERS

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 4

Taylor Harwood-Bellis 2

Aribo, Dibling, Fernandes, Sugawara, Bree, Amo-Ameyaw 1

Assists:

Taylor, Dibling, Fernandes, Lallana 2

Kyle Walker-Peters 1

Stoke City

Goals:

Manhoef, Cannon 4

Lewis Koumas 3

Tezgel, Moran 2

Assists:

Andrew Moran 4

Jun-ho Bae 3

Koumas, Sidibe 2

ONES TO WATCH

Mateus Fernandes: The 20-year-old Portuguese midfielder impressed yet again in Saints colours at Manchester City on Saturday, and he'll be looking to continue this form on Tuesday night.

He already has good form in this competition too so far this season, notching a goal and an assist at Cardiff in the second round.

Andrew Moran: At the heart of every positive Stoke result so far this season has been the 21-year-old attacking midfielder on loan from Brighton.

Already on his CV this season are three assists during the second round 5-0 win at Middlesbrough, a Championship goal and an assist during the 6-1 win at Portsmouth and a goal at Bristol City last week.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 80

Saints: 35

Draws: 15

Stoke: 31

League Cup memories 💭



LAST FIVE MEETINGS

April 2024: Saints 0-1 Stoke

October 2023: Stoke 0-1 Saints (S Armstrong)

March 2018: Saints 0-0 Stoke

September 2017: Stoke 2-1 Saints (Yoshida)

May 2017: Saints 0-1 Stoke

December 2016: Stoke 0-0 Saints

