Manager Russell Martin has rebuffed claims that he will make wholesale changes for the Carabao Cup last 16 tie against Stoke at St Mary's on Tuesday night.

Having made 11 changes for the second round trip to Cardiff and 10 alterations for the penalty shoot-out win over Everton in the last round, Saints will field a strong starting XI against Championship opposition.

Previewing the cup clash, Martin said: “I think it's the most important game we've had this season.

“We need to try and win, get to a quarter-final of a cup and we need to build on today [Saturday]. And we'll play the strongest team available to us in terms of fitness and readiness. It's a big, big game for us.

“Definitely won't be 11 changes. There will be some, I think, such is the nature of it and we have two big games after that. But this is the most important one, so we'll play the team that we feel is the most ready to win.”

Featuring for the Under-21s on Friday night, Charlie Taylor was substituted as a precaution with a “niggle” which may put a question mark over his availability.

Elsewhere, Yukinari Sugawara could feature after being an unused substitute at the weekend following a knock, with Flynn Downes likely to be available despite withdrawing late on at Manchester City.