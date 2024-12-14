It's a late shift for Saints this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur come to St Mary's on Sunday evening. Get ready for the Premier League clash with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Saints vs Spurs

Premier League

St Mary’s Stadium

Sunday 15th December, 7pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Darren England

Assistants: Neil Davies, Akil Howson

Fourth official: Sam Barrott

VAR: Paul Tierney

Assistant VAR: Richard West

HOW TO WATCH?

The Sunday evening kick-off will be shown live on TNT Sports, with Saints Play live audio commentary also available worldwide.

Buy a Saints Play pass

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

After a narrow 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa, Saints will feel that they need luck to shine on them to earn their second win of the Premier League season.

Russell Martin's side are already chasing a gap at the foot of the table, so will be aiming to close thatmargin on the teams above them who all went without a win last weekend.

For Tottenham, they are at risk of losing three league matches in a row for the first time this season and will be looking to end a four-game winless run in all competitions.

TEAM NEWS

Saints will be boosted by the return of Jan Bednarek, Paul Onuachu, and Adam Lallana, who are all confirmed to be back fit and available to feature in the squad.

In the goalkeeping department, Alex McCarthy has also been declared fit with Aaron Ramsdale "very close" to a return in the next couple of games.

THE MANAGERS

Russell Martin: “I think [Tottenham] are an outstanding team with outstanding players and an outstanding manager, but everyone in is in the Premier League pretty much so our preparation doesn't change.

"There'll be ways in which we feel we can hurt them and I'm sure Ange is saying exactly the same to his team in the ways he can try and hurt us."

Ange Postecoglou: "They've played some pretty exciting and effective football against very good teams. I think Russell will be frustrated that they haven't been able to sustain it or get rewards for it.

"The good stuff you do gets diminished because people invariably look at the outcome, which is fair enough, but I think some of the football they've played has been as good as anyone this year."

TOP SCORERS

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 4

Armstrong, Harwood-Bellis 3

Aribo, Fernandes, Bree 2

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 3

Walker-Peters, Dibling, Lallana, Taylor 2

Armstrong, Sugawara, Kamaldeen 1

Tottenham

Goals:

Brennan Johnson 10

Dominic Solanke 7

Maddison, Son 5

Assists:

Kulusevski 7

Maddison 5

Solanke, Son 4

Joe Aribo on target in the last home game, assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters.

ONES TO WATCH

Kyle Walker-Peters: After missing two consecutive Premier League games earlier in the season, Walker-Peters has returned to the side and completed nine full 90 minutes in a row.

Showcasing his versatility on the big stage again by featuring in various roles across the defence, the natural full-back also chipped in with an impressive assist for Joe Aribo's goal against Chelsea.

Dejan Kulusevski: The 24-year-old may go under the radar at times, but he is Spurs' most creative outlet with seven assists so far this season.

The Swede also has four goals in all competitions, including an important equaliser off the bench against Rangers in the Europa League in midweek.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 203

Saints: 65

Draws: 52

Spurs: 86

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

March 2023: Saints 3-3 Spurs (Adams, Walcott, Ward-Prowse)

August 2022: Spurs 4-1 Saints (Ward-Prowse)

February 2022: Spurs 2-3 Saints (Broja, Elyounoussi, Adams)

December 2021: Saints 1-1 Spurs (Ward-Prowse)

April 2021: Spurs 2-1 Saints (Ings)

DID YOU KNOW?

- Saints have lost just one of their last six home league games against Spurs (W2, D3).

- Saints have scored in each of their last 15 Premier League games against Tottenham, which is the longest scoring streak against an opponent in the competition's history.

- Tottenham have lost three of their past four away games in the Premier League, and have dropped points in both league games so far against promoted opposition.

