The Dell is Coming

Something special is about to arrive at St Mary’s Stadium! We’re putting the finishing touches on a brand-new space that’s designed with you in mind.

The Dell, named after our former home, will honour Southampton Football Club’s rich history while also creating a fresh space for everyone to enjoy.

Open All Day, Every Day

The Dell is here for you, no matter the time or occasion. Open from 9 am to 11 pm, Monday through Saturday, and 10 am to 9 pm on Sundays*. The Dell is ready to welcome you for breakfast, join us for a lunch with friends, or enjoy a relaxing evening drink or meal after work. Book a table today to be one of the first to experience the opening of The Dell.

Entertainment for Everyone

The Dell offers more than great food and drink—it’s a place to connect and have fun. Challenge your friends to a game of shuffleboard (one-hour slots are £10 and can be booked at the bar) or test your aim on the dartboards. With six large internal screens showing live sports, you’ll always be at the heart of the action.

Unmissable Weekly Events

From January, The Dell will be hosting weekly events that bring people together. Whether it’s putting your brain to the test at quiz night, enjoying live performances from local musicians, or taking part in themed celebrations, there’s always a reason to stop by and join the fun. Keep up to date with all our upcoming events here.

Flavours to Savour

The Dell is more than a nod to history – it’s a celebration of local culture. The pub will proudly feature products from local suppliers, including freshly roasted coffee, craft beers, and premium produce. This commitment to supporting the community extends to the menu, which is packed with seasonal dishes that highlight fresh, locally sourced ingredients, from tender cuts of meat to vibrant produce, all served on beautifully handcrafted ceramic plates.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at The Dell

The Dell is pulling out all the stops for its first New Year’s Eve celebration. With a fantastic 3-course menu for only £45pp, it’s the perfect way to welcome 2025. Don’t miss out—book your spot here and be part of the festivities.

Exclusive Deals for Season Ticket Holders and Students

At The Dell, loyalty and community matter, that’s why Season Ticket Holders can enjoy a 10% discount on all food and drink, a small token of appreciation for their steadfast support. Students are in for a fantastic deal too—just £15 gets you unlimited Wi-Fi, unlimited tea and coffee, a meal**, making The Dell the perfect spot to study, socialise, and unwind.

Matchdays Like Never Before

In addition to the new fan zones around the stadium this season, The Dell will also be open every matchday, giving you another option to add to your regular routine.

For our match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 15th December, you can book a space for you, your family and friends. However, with availability limited don't hesitate to find out more here on matchdays at The Dell and book today.

After the match, The Dell will be open to enjoy until 12AM (last orders will be at 11:30PM).

The Dell: Your New Favourite Spot

More than just a pub, The Dell is a celebration of everything that makes Southampton special: our football club, our community, and our shared traditions. It’s a place to gather, connect, and enjoy —whether you’re reminiscing about Saints history or making new memories for years to come. Book a table today to be one of the first to experience the opening of The Dell.

*Please note, times may vary on matchdays and bank holidays. Click here to see food serving times.

**T&Cs apply. Limited menu selection available.