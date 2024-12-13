We’re back this Sunday morning with the latest episode of Early Doors!

Our new show, hosted by Tom Deacon and Saints legend Matt Le Tissier, made its debut last month and now returns ahead of the Premier League game against Tottenham – and it’s available first in the club’s app.

Joining Tom and Matt as guests this week will be former Southampton star and hard man Mark Dennis as well as Men’s First Team midfielder Joe Aribo, while Matt will also be speaking with Saints owner Dragan Šolak and taking on a couple of big names on the golf course in the inaugural M.L.Tee Challenge.

Elsewhere, Matt’s knowledge will be put to the test against the Saints fans in the latest edition of Taking on Le Tiss, our Under-9s will be looking to defend their Quickfire Crossbar title against club partner Bargate Homes, and City of Southampton Sunday League side Montfort FC will be aiming to win a donation from the club for Saints Foundation, in The P&O Cruises Concourse Challenge.

The guys will also be looking back on some great memories against Tottenham throughout the show.

Don’t miss it in the Saints app from 9am on Sunday, and you can also find it on our YouTube channel from 11am.

