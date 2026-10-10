Southampton are back in action after the international break with the highly anticipated south coast derby, as Portsmouth make the short journey to St Mary's Stadium in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday (12pm BST). Get set for the clash with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Saints vs Portsmouth

Sky Bet Championship

St Mary's Stadium

Sunday 11th October, 12pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Adam Herczeg

Assistant Referees: Bhups Singh Gill, Alistair Nelson

Fourth Official: Ruebyn Ricardo

THE KITS

The red side of Hampshire against the blue side. We're in our home kit on Sunday on our home turf.

The big one at ours 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/dJ9jxBCFzE — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 5, 2026

TICKETS

Sunday's clash is a sell-out at St Mary's Stadium. The Ticket Exchange allows supporters who cannot attend the match to list their seat for purchase below.

List My Seat

Season Ticket holders will need to be logged into their account and select 'resale management' in the account page to list their tickets.

Listed tickets will appear in the regular ticket seat map and can be purchased below.

Purchase Tickets

The existing sales criteria applies to tickets made available through the exchange. Supporters must have booked a ticket for at least one competitive match between the 2020/21 and 2025/26 seasons.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It's derby day, so this one means more than just three points. Local pride is on the line and, with the last four league meetings all being draws, victory for either side will mean some long-awaited bragging rights.

In the league table, a win for Saints could push them back into the play-off places, or at least in touching distance depending on other results, whilst Portsmouth find themselves just two points above the relegation zone and could drop even closer to the bottom three if they fail to claim any points at St Mary's.

THE PROGRAMME

Saints will continue to provide a printed programme at every home game throughout the 2026/27 campaign, continuing with our latest south coast derby issue.

Order the programme

You can find Tonda Eckert's notes ahead of his first home south coast derby game, along with the legendary Matt Le Tissier's A-Z of football, and a feature interview with Megan Collett, our Women's team's latest centurion who is Saints through and through. Find everything you need to know about our opponents, and a half-time quiz to keep the whole family entertained.

TEAM NEWS

Saints: A triple fitness boost was confirmed by Tonda Eckert, as any doubts over Daniel Peretz and Cyle Larin's fitness after their international break were quickly dashed. Long-time absentee Caspar Jander was also given high praise for his recovery, but whether he will return to the squad on Sunday remains under wraps.

Portsmouth: Three Portsmouth players remain as doubts for Sunday's game as John Mousinho confirmed he will "make a call" on the availability of striker Marko Milovanovic and defender Conor Shaughnessy, who have been recent absentees.

Midfielder Keshi Anderson has made a return to training during the international break, but he won't be rushed back into contention according to Portsmouth's Head Coach.

A triple fitness boost confirmed for Sunday 💪



🗞️ https://t.co/0DYcdm2t8X pic.twitter.com/OZSNgr6Mle — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 8, 2026

THE MANAGERS

Tonda Eckert: “[Portsmouth] are very solid and don’t give you too much. They’ve played Chelsea in the international break and beat them 2-0, but this is a game at St Mary’s. We’ve shown time and time again that it’s our place. We have to prove that again on Sunday.”



John Mousinho: "[Southampton] have a very strong squad, very well-resourced - they are very heavy favourites, in my eyes. We know it's going to be a really difficult job and there's that hype and anticipation with the fact it's a derby and we'll be expected to raise our game."

ONES TO WATCH

Leo Scienza: The Brazilian knows what it feels like to score in a south coast derby, as he struck at Fratton Park last season and ran the length of the field to celebrate with the travelling Saints supporters. A passionate player, there's no doubt Scienza will be hoping to repeat that feat on home turf. He has three goals and two assists in all competitions so far this season.

Adrian Segečić: Slim pickings for Portsmouth as their underwhelming start to the season has meant only two players have scored more than once in all competitions so far. Croatian international Segečić is one of those, however, and he did find the net 11 times last season in his debut campaign in the Championship.

TOP PERFORMERS

Saints

Goals:

Larin 8

Azaz, Scienza 3

Matsuki 2

Assists:

Azaz 6

Downes, Manning, Scienza 2

Mubama, Bree, Matsuki, Bragg, Edozie, Ward-Prowse 1

Portsmouth

Goals:

Milovanović, Segečić 2

Six players 1

Assists:

Segečić, Kamara, Adams, Shade, Kavuma-McQueen 1

FORM GUIDE

Saints

Wrexham (a) SBC: L 2-1 (Ward-Prowse)

Bristol City (h) SBC: W 4-1 (Larin 2, Matsuki, Azaz)

Swansea (h) SBC: W 3-1 (Azaz, Larin, Scienza)

Lincoln (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Welington)

Birmingham (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Schlotterbeck)

Portsmouth

Blackburn (h) SBC: D 2-2 (Swanson, Bishop)

Charlton (a) SBC: D 0-0

Cardiff (h) SBC: W 2-0 (Shaughnessy, Milovanović)

Derby (h) SBC: L 0-2

Bristol City (a) SBC: L 2-1 (Milovanović pen)

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 73

Saints wins: 35

Draws: 17

Portsmouth wins: 21

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

Jan 2026: Portsmouth 1-1 Saints Championship (Scienza)

Sep 2025: Saints 0-0 Portsmouth Championship

Sep 2019: Portsmouth 0-4 Saints Carabao Cup third round (Ings 2, Cédric, Redmond)

Apr 2012: Saints 2-2 Portsmouth Championship (Sharp 2)

Dec 2011: Portsmouth 1-1 Saints Championship (Lambert)

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