Southampton round off a busy week with a third consecutive home game, as Millwall visit St Mary's in the Sky Bet Championship. Find all you need to know in our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Saints vs Millwall

Sky Bet Championship

St Mary's Stadium

Saturday 29th August, 3pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Adam Herczeg

Assistant Referees: Nigel Lugg, Daniel Leach

Fourth Official: Alex Chilowicz

THE KITS

Saints will be in their traditional red and white striped home shirt for the return to St Mary's, with black shorts and black socks. Millwall will also be in their home colours, with navy shirts, navy shorts and white socks.

TICKETS

Tickets are still available for Saturday's action at St Mary's. The game is a Category B fixture.

Buy a ticket

THE PROGRAMME

Saints will continue to provide a printed programme at every home game throughout the 2026/27 campaign.

Order the programme

Saturday's edition sees the return of last season's popular A-Z of Football feature, as James Bree tackles our career-based questions, while Tonda Eckert provides his early season thoughts and there's also all the latest from our Women's team and Academy, as well as a rundown on the opposition.

LIVE COVERAGE

Saturday's clash will be available worldwide on Saints Play except for the UK and the Nordic regions.

Supporters can claim an annual or a matchday pass using the link below:

Saints Play packages

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Saints will be looking to build on last weekend's late victory over Stoke and move into positive points with a win over fast starters Millwall, who have won all of their league and cup games to date.

The Lions opened the campaign with a 2-0 success at Bristol City before trouncing Norwich 3-0 at The Den, sandwiched between Carabao Cup wins over QPR (2-0 on penalties after a 1-1 draw) and Cambridge (1-0).

On paper it's bottom vs top at St Mary's, though we are only two games in and Saints started with a four-point deduction.

TEAM NEWS

Saints: Tonda Eckert will be buoyed by new arrivals Keven Schlotterbeck and James Ward-Prowse, but Caspar Jander remains sidelined by a quad injury.



Millwall: Despite his team's impressive start, Alex Neil is still hampered by a lengthy injury list, with Femi Azeez, Tristan Crama, Derek Mazou-Sacko, Alfie Doughty, Mathis Servais, Ryan Leonard and Mihailo Ivanovic all out.

The Lions boss made 10 changes for the midweek cup win at Cambridge, but is likely to revert to a similar side to the one that convincingly saw off Norwich last time out in the Championship.

THE MANAGERS

Tonda Eckert: “It's a very good opposition, they were fighting for direct (automatic) promotion for a very long time last season. They were almost there, and now they've started the season with two wins.

"They have a very, very clear identity, it's clear to know what's coming up, lots of crosses that we will have to defend. We know exactly what's coming up; it's for us to take that how it is and show where we are."



Alex Neil: "They (Saints) are a good side. They won a lot of games towards the end of last year. I think this year they’ve started the season reasonably well. Going to St Mary’s is always going to be difficult.

"They’ve got a top squad for the level, and they’ll be expected to be up there. The squad cost them to put it together. For us, we played them twice last year. We put in two really strong performances. We need to do that again.”

ONES TO WATCH

Cyle Larin: Tonda Eckert recently declared the Canadian the best striker in the division, and Larin is repaying his head coach's belief with three goals already this season.

A composed finish early in the game against Stoke last weekend showcased the confidence with which he is playing, taking his tally to 10 goals in 18 Championship appearances since his January arrival.

Perfectly timed run, perfectly placed finish 😏 pic.twitter.com/vxsbWmENJ1 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 23, 2026

Josh Coburn: Powerful striker Coburn has started the new campaign impressively, scoring twice on the opening day as Millwall won at Bristol City.

The 23-year-old joined the Lions permanently from Middlesbrough last summer after a successful loan spell, and with Mihailo Ivanovic currently out injured, Coburn has adopted greater responsibility as the leader of the line.

TOP PERFORMERS

Saints

Goals:

Larin 3

Scienza, Manning, Mubama, Akachukwu 1

Assists:

Azaz 2

Manning, Downes, Bragg 1

Millwall

Goals:

Arconte, Coburn, Cundle 2

Cooper 1

Assists:



Neghli, Cooper, Metcalfe, Lovelace 1

FORM GUIDE

Saints

West Ham (h) CC2: L 1-4 (Scienza)

Stoke (h) SBC: W 3-1 (Larin, Mubama, Manning pen)

Watford (a) SBC: L 1-2 (Larin)

Colchester (a) CC1: W 2-0 (Larin, Akachukwu)

Preuẞen Münster (a) PSF: W 2-1 (Scienza, Dobbin)

Millwall

Cambridge (a) CC2: W 1-0 (Cooper)

Norwich (h) SBC: W 3-0 (Arconte 2, Cundle)

Bristol City (a) SBC: W 2-0 (Coburn 2)

QPR (a) CC1: D 1-1 (Cundle) Millwall won 2-0 on pens

Antwerp (h) SBC: W 1-0 (Cooper)

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 67

Saints wins: 29

Draws: 19

Millwall wins: 19

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

Jan 2026: Saints 0-0 Millwall Championship

Nov 2025: Millwall 3-2 Saints Championship (Armstrong pen, Azaz)

Feb 2024: Saints 1-2 Millwall Championship (Adams)

Nov 2023: Millwall 0-1 Saints Championship (Fraser)

Aug 2014: Millwall 0-2 Saints League Cup second round (Cork, Pellè)

KEEP UP TO DATE

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