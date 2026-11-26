Southampton return home after their trip to Sheffield United on Tuesday night, hosting Middlesbrough at St Mary's in the Sky Bet Championship. Get set for gameday with our Match Pack…

THE MATCH

Southampton vs Middlesbrough

Sky Bet Championship

St Mary's Stadium

Friday 27th November, 8pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Tony Harrington

Assistant Referees: Nick Hopton, Alistair Nelson

Fourth Official: Tim Robinson

THE KITS

Saints will be in their usual home colours for the return to St Mary's action, while the visitors will be in their off-white away shirt with off-white shorts and off-white socks.

Onto Friday 👊



We March On. pic.twitter.com/Qns62N6Ch0 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 25, 2026

TICKETS

Tickets for our fixture against Middlesbrough are now SOLD OUT with only the Ticket Exchange still open for Season Ticket holders to list and purchase tickets.

Ticket Exchange

THE PROGRAMME

Saturday’s publication is already available to buy online, and will be sold at St Mary’s on matchday for the usual price of £4.

Order the programme

Inside you'll find a feature interview with midfield enforcer Flynn Downes, who gives a player's perspective ahead of Saints' Middlesbrough reunion, while you can also find Tonda Eckert's notes, the latest from our Women's team and Academy, everything you need to know about our opponents, and a half-time quiz to keep the whole family entertained.

LIVE COVERAGE

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage getting under way from 7pm GMT.

Saints Play audio passes are available to supporters worldwide, priced at £5 for a month or £50 for a year.

Saints Play packages

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

After picking up a point at Sheffield United on Tuesday night, Saints will be looking to build on that result at home where their form has been superb so far this season.

Tonda Eckert's side remain unbeaten at St Mary's, and with the best win rate at home in the league (2.75 points per game), with 22 goals scored, Southampton will be full of confidence in their chances against Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough are also flying high this season and currently top the table with the best goal difference in the division.

Kim Hellberg's side are coming into Friday night's game off the back of a 2-1 win at home to Swansea City and will be looking to strengthen their position as league leaders.

TEAM NEWS

Saints: Tonda Eckert has confirmed there will be "some additions back in the squad" when Saints host Boro at St Mary's. There were six changes made for Tuesday's draw with Sheffield United, showing how important squad depth has been.

Middlesbrough: Rokas Pukštas could be a miss for the visitors after suffering from a hamstring problem over recent games. Centre-back and former Saint Alfie Jones could also be absent due to a calf injury he is managing at the moment.

Sebastian Berhalter could return to the starting line-up, while Neto Borges played the full game against Swansea despite an ankle concern and is in contention to feature.

All eyes on St Mary's 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/hcFUKyJVIO — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 26, 2026

THE MANAGERS

Tonda Eckert: "That would be the challenge for us tomorrow, to cause them problems on the ball. I think that's been key for us in the last game that we have good spells on the ball. And then of course, there are moments when we need to defend higher up the pitch and lower down on the pitch.

"I'm sure that the energy we have on the pitch will come over into the stands, and if we want to win the game tomorrow, we need to do that."

Kim Hellberg: "[The league table] is a good look for the moment, but that could change quickly in this type of league. It's a chance to try and add points to that one.

"We try to benchmark at two points per game, I think it's a good benchmark to look for, especially at the beginning of the season."

ONES TO WATCH

Cyle Larin: Saints' leading scorer has made a flying start to the campaign and will be keen to pick up where he left off at St Mary's, scoring against Derby in the previous home game.

The forward has nine goals in all competitions this season, eight of them in the league. That leaves him fourth in the division's scoring charts, despite missing four games through injury.

Will Lankshear: Boro's summer signing has made a flying start on Teesside. Lankshear has 14 goals in the Championship, and 16 across all competitions.

That is already more than the 11 league goals he managed on loan at Oxford United last season and he will be looking to increase that gap as the season continues, starting on Friday night.

TOP PERFORMERS

Saints

Goals:

Larin 9

Matsuki 4

Azaz, Scienza 3

Assists:

Azaz 8

Manning 4

Downes, Scienza 2

Middlesbrough

Goals:

Lankshear 14

Cozier-Duberry, Berhalter 3

Malanda, Morris 2

Assists:

Cozier-Duberry 6

Conway 4

Berhalter, McGree 3

FORM GUIDE

Saints

Sheffield United (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Dobbin)

Derby (h) SBC: W 2-0 (Larin, Mubama)

Preston (a) SBC: L 0-1

West Brom (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Edozie)

QPR (h) SBC: W 4-1 (Matsuki, Bragg, Schlotterbeck, Welington)

Middlesbrough

Swansea City (h) SBC: W 2-1 (Peart-Harris, Lankshear)

Bristol City (h) SBC: W 2-0 (Malanda, Strelec)

Watford (a) SBC: D 0-0

Wrexham (a) SBC: L 0-2

Charlton (h) SBC: W 3-0 (Berhalter, Lankshear 2)

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 63

Saints wins: 26

Draws: 18

Middlesbrough wins: 19

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

May 2026: Saints 2-1 Middlesbrough Championship Play-off SF2 (Stewart, Charles)

May 2026: Middlesbrough 0-0 Saints Championship Play-off SF1Jan 2026: Middlesbrough 4-0 Saints Championship

Sep 2025: Saints 1-1 Middlesbrough Championship (Armstrong)Mar 2024: Saints 1-1 Middlesbrough Championship (Armstrong)

KEEP UP TO DATE

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