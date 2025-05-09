It's a return to St Mary's for Southampton on Saturday, welcoming Manchester City in the Premier League. Get set for the clash with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Saints vs Man City

Premier League

St Mary's Stadium

Saturday 10th May, 3pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Tim Robinson

Assistants: Tim Wood, Steve Meredith

Fourth official: Andy Madley

VAR: Matt Donohue

Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Saints will be looking to end the season in the best possible fashion as they look ahead to a summer of transition ahead of next season's Championship campaign.

Another positive performance against Man City, whom Saints pushed all the way back in October, would go some way to doing just that.

TEAM NEWS

Interim manager Simon Rusk confirmed he has a "fairly clean bill of health" ahead of Saturday's return to St Mary's, including reassurances on the fitness of Mateus Fernandes and Paul Onuachu.

THE MANAGERS

Simon Rusk: “It’s not a time for division. It’s important that we remain united in what we’re doing. When you get a bad result [like at Leicester] it's like there's a lot of work which feels undone. But we’ve got to do the work again, we have to fight and how you fight best as a footballer is not through words, but through actions."

TOP SCORERS

Saints

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Onuachu, Dibling 4

Fernandes, Aribo, Harwood-Bellis 3

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 5

Tyler Dibling, Kamaldeen 3

Walker-Peters, Ugochukwu, Lallana, Taylor 2

Man City

Goals:

Erling Haaland 30

Phil Foden 10

McAtee, Kovacic, Marmoush 7



Assists:

Savinho 12

Nunes, Doku 9

Kevin De Bruyne 8



ONES TO WATCH

Jay Robinson: Saturday's fixture could provide the perfect opportunity for Jay Robinson to continue his impressive rise, testing himself against some of the best in the Premier League.

Whilst a start may still come too early in his development, he's come off the bench in two of his last three games where he's been involved in the matchday squad.

Omar Marmoush: As far as January signings go City's acquisition of forward Marmoush is right up there for one of the most effective in recent seasons.

10 goal involvements in 18 games since his January move has helped propel City back into the top four, chasing down a second place finish which looked beyond hope at one stage.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 102

Saints: 33

Draws: 27

Man City: 42

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

October 2024: Man City 1-0 Saints

April 2023: Saints 1-4 Man City (Mara)

January 2023: Saints 2-0 Man City (Mara, Djenepo)

October 2022: Man City 4-0 Saints

March 2022: Saints 1-4 Man City (Laporte OG) FA Cup

