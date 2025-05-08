It’s matchday at St Mary’s on Saturday, and that means we’re back with another episode of Early Doors!

Matt Le Tissier and Tom Deacon have a jam-packed show in store for you, as we get set for the game against Manchester City later in the day.

Our hosts are this week joined by professional golf ace and Saints fan Richard Bland, ahead of him competing in next week’s PGA Championship and then defending his Senior PGA Championship title later in the month.

LIV Golf star Bland will be sharing some of his own Saints memories as well as chatting with the guys about his best moments in golf.

Elsewhere in the show, Matt is up against the fans in a pivotal Taking On Le Tiss showdown, while we relive some great goals against Manchester City and also take a special look back at a thrilling League Cup tie between the teams at The Dell in 1999.

Producer Rocket will be getting supporters’ best Saints memories, and, as always, we’ll wrap up the show with the P&O Cruises Concourse Challenge.

Early Doors will be available this Saturday from 8am, on the following channels:

YouTube | Facebook | App