After a successful weekend on the road, it's back to St Mary's as Saints face Leicester in the Sky Bet Championship. Get the lowdown ahead of kick off with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Southampton vs Leicester City

Sky Bet Championship

St Mary’s Stadium

Tuesday 25th November, 8pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Gavin Ward

Assistants: Mark Russell, Andrew Fox

Fourth official: Josh Smith

THE KITS

Both teams will wear their traditional home colours for the game, with Leicester in their all-blue kit for the trip south.

TICKETS

LIVE COVERAGE

THE PROGRAMME

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Saints return to SO14 on a run of three straight wins and on a high after the weekend's thrashing of Charlton. Scoring five goals for the first time since February 2024, Saints moved up to 16th in the table and now have the chance to further close in on the top six.

Winning their last two, Leicester will head to St Mary's in buoyant mood themselves having seemingly corrected a similarly stalled start to the campaign.

A win at struggling Norwich was backed up with three points against play-off chasing Stoke on Saturday, teeing up an intriguing encounter on the south coast.

TEAM NEWS

Saints: Tonda Eckert confirmed his side came through unscathed from the trip to the Valley, although Ryan Fraser will miss out through illness.

The Scot will join Mads Roerslev, Elias Jelert, Shea Charles and Ross Stewart on the sidelines.

Leicester: The visitors have an issue at left-back with Luke Thomas suspended and Victor Kristiansen sidelined following knee surgery.

Staying in defence, Ben Nelson is out with an ankle issue while Caleb Okoli could still be missing after picking up a shoulder injury against Norwich. Ricardo Pereira is also yet to feature in a midweek match this season as a precautionary measure.

THE MANAGERS

Tonda Eckert: “[Leicester] are an excellent team. You can see at the beginning of the season it’s never easy to hit the ground running, no matter where you’ve come from. Now they come to us with back-to-back wins and they come to us with confidence so it will be a very difficult challenge to match that.

“I think the game will look completely different to what we saw on Saturday and we need to be prepared for that. The set up in their press is a lot different, the references will be a lot different. We’ll need to be ready for that.”

Martí Cifuentes: "That’s the problem of being a manager, you cannot enjoy the wins too much because you are always thinking about what is next, but I think it was important to achieve back-to-back wins.

“I definitely think, in the last three games, the team has been working really hard and I would say it has always been the foundation of what we want to achieve here. I’ve spoken about the culture and the mentality and we know we can improve in many areas of the game but when they work hard for each other, I’m very pleased.”

ONES TO WATCH

Adam Armstrong: Saints' number nine is in resplendent form, with five goal contributions in the last three games (two goals, three assists).

Playing through the middle under Eckert, the diminutive attacker has found great success dropping into midfield in recent weeks, causing the opposition something of a headache in the last three outings.

Jordan James: On loan from Stade Rennais, the 21-year-old has been a consistent performer in a turbulent season so far for the Foxes.

With three goals and an assist, including a stoppage-time winner at Norwich in their last away game, the Wales international will need to be closely monitored by Saints.

TOP PERFORMERS

Saints

Goals:

Armstrong 6

Azaz, Manning 3

Robinson, Archer, Scienza, Jander, Stewart 2

Assists:



Armstrong 3

Fraser, Fellows 2

11 players 1

Leicester

Goals:

Fatawu, James 3

Ayew, Vestergaard, Pereira, Ramsey 2

Seven players 1

Assists:

Fatawu 4

Winks, Daka, El Khannouss 2

Eight players 1

FORM GUIDE

Saints

Charlton (a) SBC: W 5-1 (Azaz 2, Manning, Armstrong, Jander)

Sheffield Wednesday (h) SBC W 3-1 (Jander, Azaz, Armstrong)

QPR (a) SBC: W 2-1 (Robinson, Scienza)

Preston (h) SBC: L 0-2

Blackburn (a) SBC: L 1-2 (Scienza)

Leicester



Stoke (h) SBC: W 2-1 (Mavididi, Daka)

Norwich (a) SBC: W 2-1 (Cordova-Reid, James)

Middlesbrough (h) SBC: D 1-1 (Ayew)

Blackburn (a) SBC: L 0-2

Millwall (a) SBC: L 0-1

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 102

Saints wins: 36

Draws: 30

Sheff Wed wins: 36

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

May 2025: Leicester 2-0 Saints Premier League

Oct 2024: Saints 2-3 Leicester Premier League (Archer, Aribo)

Apr 2024: Leicester 5-0 Saints Championship

Sep 2023: Saints 1-4 Leicester Championship (Edozie)

Mar 2023: Saints 1-0 Leicester Premier League (Alcaraz)



KEEP UP TO DATE

Not able to make it to the game? Download the official Saints app to follow live in-match updates and follow us on social media for further updates and exclusive content:

