Interim manager Tonda Eckert confirmed that Ryan Fraser will be the only new absentee for tomorrow's clash against Leicester City.

Looking ahead to a new week after his side's resounding win over Charlton at the weekend, Eckert only reported one change to his available players ahead of Tuesday evening's return to St Mary's.

"Until this morning nothing, I just got the info that Ryan Fraser has a bit of sickness so I assume that he will be out for tomorrow but, for the rest, everything as it was on the weekend."

Eckert added praise for his squad's ability to manage the relentless Championship schedule, in the midst of another spell of three games in seven days.

"I think we have a very good squad with a lot of players who are able to play at a good level, and that's not just players who started the season in the first team but as you can see also players who have come through the Academy as well.

"It is nice to have the option to change, but I'm also with you that if things go in a good direction it helps to be a little more consistent."

