Securing a third straight win in style at Charlton, Caspar Jander believes confidence is growing within the Saints ranks.

Scoring four goals in eight stunning first-half minutes, Jander got his second in as many games between goals from Ryan Manning, Adam Armstrong and Finn Azaz.

A second from Azaz before the break rounded off an impressive opening 45 minutes, with a Charlton consolation doing little to alter the mood in the away end.

Reflecting on another Championship win, Jander said: “I enjoyed it a lot. The first half an hour was amazing and it was really nice.

“I was also a little bit shocked that we scored, I was watching the clock and it was like 20 minutes and it was four-zero. I thought we could score even more goals. So it was just a joy to play.

“I'm happy that I could help the team with another goal today but I'm just happy about the win. We're playing better now and winning games is always nice.

“And when you win games you gain confidence. The team is playing better. We are more dominant with the ball and we're scoring more goals, obviously. And we are even better in the defence. So out of the games you gain a lot of confidence and then it's always easier to play football with confidence and with a clear mind. And yes, it’s just fun right now.”

